Teacher’s Day/The Nose Knows

Today is Teacher's Day, and Elinor, Olive, and Ari want to surprise Mz. Mole by decorating her desk with homemade flower art. The only problem is that they must sneak past Mz. Mole during recess in order to make her gift a big surprise./ Elinor is extra excited today because she and her friends are off to Ms. Llama's restaurant to get Mr. Rabbit's favorite Truffle Tarts.