A Change of Art/The Litterbug (ASL)

Elinor and her class are painting outdoors with the town's art teacher, Mr. Lion, when they run out of paint. The kids begin to experiment and discover nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / Elinor, Ari and Olive see Mrs. Hippo picking up litter in the park to keep Animal Town clean. The kids decide to help her, but when they finish, they realize that the park is full of litter again!