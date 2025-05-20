100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

A Change of Art/The Litterbug (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 28 | 25m 11s

Elinor and her class are painting outdoors with the town's art teacher, Mr. Lion, when they run out of paint. The kids begin to experiment and discover nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / Elinor, Ari and Olive see Mrs. Hippo picking up litter in the park to keep Animal Town clean. The kids decide to help her, but when they finish, they realize that the park is full of litter again!

Aired: 06/03/25
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Backyard Soup/Colorful and Tasty (ASL)
Elinor loves making “Backyard Soup."/Elinor and her friends are selling cupcakes.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Frozen Fish/Pirate Treasure (ASL)
What happens to fish in a lake when it freezes?/Ari forgets where he hid his treasure.
Episode: S1 E22 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Ms. Mole’s Glasses/Elinor Stops the Squish (ASL)
Mz. Mole forgets her glasses at school./Elinor wants to bring Mz. Mole a cupcake.
Episode: S1 E8 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Butterfly Party/More Than One Right Way (ASL)
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
Episode: S1 E32 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Hiding in Plain Sight/Owl Girl (ASL)
Elinor is playing Hide-And-Go-Seek./Elinor needs a costume for Costume Day.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:10
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Circus Tricks/Stuck in the Mud
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.
Episode: S2 E13 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Don’t Rain on my Parade/Olive Hiccups it Up
The kids observe weather patterns. / Olive has a bad case of the hiccups.
Episode: S2 E14 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Blackout/Tree that Eats Toys
Elinor’s power goes out. / Elinor loses her frisbee in a tree.
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Adventure in Moose Mountain
Ari’s plushie gets taken by an eagle.
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Going with the Tide / Slime Time
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
Episode: S2 E10 | 23:25