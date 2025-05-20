Frozen Fish/Pirate Treasure (ASL)

Extras
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Olive, Elinor, and Ari discover that the violet sends its seeds out in an explosion.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing about the many amazing ways that seeds can travel.
Elinor loves making “Backyard Soup."/Elinor and her friends are selling cupcakes.
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
Nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / The kids help pick up litter in the park.
Mz. Mole forgets her glasses at school./Elinor wants to bring Mz. Mole a cupcake.
Elinor is playing Hide-And-Go-Seek./Elinor needs a costume for Costume Day.
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.
The kids observe weather patterns. / Olive has a bad case of the hiccups.
Elinor’s power goes out. / Elinor loses her frisbee in a tree.
Ari’s plushie gets taken by an eagle.
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.