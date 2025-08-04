100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

The Beat of a Different Drummer / The Bird Thief

Season 2 Episode 17 | 23m 25s

The kids try to locate a Srta. Tapir at Animal Town’s Music Festival by listening for her drums. / After their items are stolen, the kids track down a peculiar bird who has taken them.

Aired: 08/17/25
Watch 56:40
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey (ASL)
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Special: 56:40
Watch 1:57
Elinor Wonders Why
A Seed Explosion
Olive, Elinor, and Ari discover that the violet sends its seeds out in an explosion.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:57
Watch 3:17
Elinor Wonders Why
Foods of Different Colors
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Clip: S2 E12 | 3:17
Watch 1:22
Elinor Wonders Why
Help Each Other Out!
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Clip: S2 E11 | 1:22
Watch 2:29
Elinor Wonders Why
Unusual Friends
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:29
Watch 2:18
Elinor Wonders Why
Making Elinor's Meadow
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:18
Watch 2:29
Elinor Wonders Why
Discovering the Meadow
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:29
Watch 2:36
Elinor Wonders Why
The Exploring Club Sandcastle
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
Clip: S2 E10 | 2:36
Watch 3:12
Elinor Wonders Why
A Slimy Solution
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
Clip: S2 E10 | 3:12
Watch 0:38
Elinor Wonders Why
Seeds, Seeds, Seeds!
Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing about the many amazing ways that seeds can travel.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:38
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Don’t Cry, Miri / Cave Creatures
The kids try to help Miri. / The kids adventure into a cave.
Episode: S2 E20 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Downhill Dash / Brush Your Teeth
The kids go tobogganing! / Ari learns the importance of brushing your teeth.
Episode: S2 E19 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Rocks Rock / A Birthday for Bibi
The kids learn how rocks rock! / Elinor attempts to make dumplings.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Hiding in Plain Sight/Owl Girl (ASL)
Elinor is playing Hide-And-Go-Seek./Elinor needs a costume for Costume Day.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Backyard Soup/Colorful and Tasty (ASL)
Elinor loves making “Backyard Soup."/Elinor and her friends are selling cupcakes.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Frozen Fish/Pirate Treasure (ASL)
What happens to fish in a lake when it freezes?/Ari forgets where he hid his treasure.
Episode: S1 E22 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Ms. Mole’s Glasses/Elinor Stops the Squish (ASL)
Mz. Mole forgets her glasses at school./Elinor wants to bring Mz. Mole a cupcake.
Episode: S1 E8 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Butterfly Party/More Than One Right Way (ASL)
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
Episode: S1 E32 | 25:10
Watch 25:11
Elinor Wonders Why
A Change of Art/The Litterbug (ASL)
Nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / The kids help pick up litter in the park.
Episode: S1 E28 | 25:11
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Circus Tricks/Stuck in the Mud
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.
Episode: S2 E13 | 23:25