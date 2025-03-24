Circus Tricks/Stuck in the Mud

Extras
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Elinor, Olive, Ari, and Ms. Llama sing about eating produce of many different colors.
The kids use the photos Olive has taken of a mysterious bird to try and identify it.
Ms. Badger teaches the kids a few tips for taking a good photo in nature!
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
The kids observe weather patterns. / Olive has a bad case of the hiccups.
Elinor’s power goes out. / Elinor loses her frisbee in a tree.
Ari’s plushie gets taken by an eagle.
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.