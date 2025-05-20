Ms. Mole’s Glasses/Elinor Stops the Squish (ASL)

When Mz. Mole forgets her glasses at school, Elinor and her friends follow her to return them. Mz. Mole can’t see anything without her glasses! The kids travel throughout Animal Town, just missing Mz. Mole at every turn. /Elinor and her friends want to bring Mz. Mole a cupcake for her birthday, but they're worried it will get squished on the way to school.