Rocks Rock / A Birthday for Bibi

Extras
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Olive, Elinor, and Ari discover that the violet sends its seeds out in an explosion.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing about the many amazing ways that seeds can travel.
The kids try to find a missing Srta. Tapir. / The kids try to track down a bird thief.
The kids go tobogganing! / Ari learns the importance of brushing your teeth.
The kids try to help Miri. / The kids adventure into a cave.
Elinor is playing Hide-And-Go-Seek./Elinor needs a costume for Costume Day.
Elinor loves making “Backyard Soup."/Elinor and her friends are selling cupcakes.
What happens to fish in a lake when it freezes?/Ari forgets where he hid his treasure.
Mz. Mole forgets her glasses at school./Elinor wants to bring Mz. Mole a cupcake.
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
Nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / The kids help pick up litter in the park.
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.