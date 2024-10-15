Going with the Tide / Slime Time

Extras
Elinor, Ari, Olive, and Siggy sneak by Ms. Mole to surprise her for Teachers Day.
Elinor and her mom, Ranger Rabbit, sing a song about how forests change and grow.
After a fire burns down part of the forest, Elinor learns about how forests can regrow.
After a big bite of an apple, Ari's wiggly tooth falls out!
Siggy shows Elinor, Ari, and Olive how squirrels can move without being noticed.
Elinor, Olive, and Ari observe some birds and see how they're like baby Miri and Ari.
Ari reflects on how Miri needs extra help as a baby, and his role as a big brother.
When Elinor sees a plant on a tree, she wonders how it can grow without being in soil!
In the cloud forest, Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing a song about the water in the air around us.
When Elinor's shell walks away, the kids observe that the shell is actually a hermit crab.
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Elinor and her friends learn about germs./Ari has a loose tooth!