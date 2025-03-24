Adventure in Moose Mountain

Extras
Olive, Elinor, and Ari discover that the violet sends its seeds out in an explosion.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
Elinor, Ari, and Olive sing about the many amazing ways that seeds can travel.
The kids take inspiration from a sand crab to keep their sandcastle safe from the tide.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
That's So Interesting
-
Elinor Wonders Why Season 2
-
Elinor Wonders Why Season 1
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.
The kids observe weather patterns. / Olive has a bad case of the hiccups.
Elinor’s power goes out. / Elinor loses her frisbee in a tree.
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.