Elinor Wonders Why

Blackout/Tree that Eats Toys

Season 2 Episode 16 | 23m 25s

Elinor notices her house looks different in the dark. / When the kids’ toys get stuck in a tree, they must figure out a way to get them down.

Aired: 04/20/25
Watch 3:17
Elinor Wonders Why
Foods of Different Colors
Elinor, Ari, and Olive learn about different colored varieties of the same vegetables.
Clip: S2 E12 | 3:17
Watch 0:52
Elinor Wonders Why
Eat the Rainbow
Elinor, Olive, Ari, and Ms. Llama sing about eating produce of many different colors.
Clip: S2 E12 | 0:52
Watch 3:16
Elinor Wonders Why
It's a Bird, It's a Penguin, It's a...
The kids use the photos Olive has taken of a mysterious bird to try and identify it.
Clip: S2 E12 | 3:16
Watch 1:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Nature Photography Tips
Ms. Badger teaches the kids a few tips for taking a good photo in nature!
Clip: S2 E12 | 1:56
Watch 2:29
Elinor Wonders Why
Unusual Friends
Olive and Ari have a change of heart when they see creatures helping each other.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:29
Watch 3:12
Elinor Wonders Why
A Slimy Solution
When Camilla's ring gets stuck on her hand, Elinor comes up with a slimy way to help out.
Clip: S2 E10 | 3:12
Watch 2:29
Elinor Wonders Why
Discovering the Meadow
When they lose a frisbee, Elinor, Ari, and Olive go on a journey through the meadow.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:29
Watch 2:18
Elinor Wonders Why
Making Elinor's Meadow
Instead of mowing the lawn, Elinor and her dad let part of the garden grow into a meadow.
Clip: S2 E11 | 2:18
Watch 1:22
Elinor Wonders Why
Help Each Other Out!
Olive and Ari sing a song about how different animals can help each other out.
Clip: S2 E11 | 1:22
Watch 2:36
Elinor Wonders Why
The Exploring Club Sandcastle
Ari and Elinor are excited to make a sandcastle! But the waves keep making things harder.
Clip: S2 E10 | 2:36
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Don’t Rain on my Parade/Olive Hiccups it Up
The kids observe weather patterns. / Olive has a bad case of the hiccups.
Episode: S2 E14 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Circus Tricks/Stuck in the Mud
Elinor breaks her arm. / The kids learn the importance of mud.
Episode: S2 E13 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Adventure in Moose Mountain
Ari’s plushie gets taken by an eagle.
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Flower Power / The Snow Must Go On
The kids try to get animals to the Flower Garden. / The kids’ snow sculptures get ruined!
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Going with the Tide / Slime Time
The kids try to build a sandcastle. / The kids learn about slime.
Episode: S2 E10 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Tasty Rainbow / Olive gets the Big Picture
The kids learn the benefits of eating different foods. / Olive tries to take the perfect picture.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
A Little Help / Elinor’s Meadow
Olive and Ari have a disagreement. / The kids learn about meadows.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
The Fright Stuff / Doug the Mold
The kids tell spooky stories of amazing creatures. / The kids learn about mold!
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Nest/Foody Fuel
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Teacher’s Day/The Nose Knows
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25