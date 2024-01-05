100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

Elinor’s Fishy Friend/Do the Crane Dance

Season 1 Episode 37 | 24m 55s

Elinor comes across a new fish friend in the pond and names her friend Spotty. She can't wait to show Olive and Ari, but after some time passes, she notices something peculiar about Spotty. She’s grown legs! / After Mr. Lion demonstrates a fun dance for the kids, he encourages them to come up with their own dance routine to express something that they think is special.

Aired: 04/19/22 | Expires: 06/03/24
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
The Little Drummer/Rest is Best
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Feed the Birds/Señor Tapir Says Adios
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:56
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
A Moth Mystery/Just Peachy
The kids learn about moths. / The kids learn that certain fruits grow in certain seasons.
Episode: S1 E34 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Underground Soup/Dandy Dandelions
Ari and Olive make Backyard Soup for Elinor. / Elinor learns about dandelions.
Episode: S1 E33 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Butterfly Party/More Than One Right Way
Olive wants to have a party with real butterflies! / The kids learn about spiderwebs.
Episode: S1 E32 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
A Garden for All/Band of Explorers
The kids help Hazel grow a garden./Elinor and the Exploring Club play music in the forest.
Episode: S1 E35 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Olive's Library/Nature Walk
Olive has too many books! / The kids make a Nature Walk for Nature Day.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
Echo Location/Ears to You
The kids learn how Ari and other bats hear so well./The kids wonder how some animals hear.
Episode: S1 E30 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
The Unsinkable Lynx/Rocky the Rock
The kids meet Gael the Lynx, who runs really fast. / Ari makes a new friend named Rocky.
Episode: S1 E29 | 25:10
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
A Change of Art/The Litterbug
Nature is full of colors you can use to paint! / The kids help pick up litter in the park.
Episode: S1 E28 | 24:55