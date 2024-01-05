The Little Drummer/Rest is Best

Ari is showing off his new drum moves to Elinor and Olive when Ari’s mother asks him to be quieter so Ari's sister can take a nap. After Ari stops drumming, the drumming sounds continue! Where could they be coming from?/Olive stays up most of the night reading a fun book, then decides she's going to stay up late every night until she finishes. That makes the kids wonder, why do they need to sleep?