Elinor Wonders Why

Clean Captain/The Moment of Tooth

Season 2 Episode 5 | 23m 25s

Elinor needs to practice for her presentation for 'Be Healthy Day,’ but it's a little tricky when her partner, Sally Beaver, is sick. At school, the curious bunny learns all about vi-ruses and how germs can spread./ It's Beach Day, and Elinor, Olive, and Ari can't wait to have fun in the sun. But, after Ari arrives with a loose tooth, the kids' curi-osity takes them on an adventure.

Aired: 06/02/24 | Expires: 07/05/24
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Fishy Friend/Do the Crane Dance
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
ELINOR WONDERS WHY: A WONDERFUL JOURNEY Streaming Now!
A Wonderful Journey is streaming now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
The Little Drummer/Rest is Best
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 56:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Special: 56:25
Watch 24:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Feed the Birds/Señor Tapir Says Adios
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:56
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Do Moths Have Patterns on Their Wings?
Jorge and Elinor explore why moths have different colors and designs on their wings.
Episode: S5 E8 | 3:00
Watch 3:10
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Do Animals Get the Hiccups?
When Olive gets a case of the hiccups, she and Jorge find out if all animals get hiccups.
Episode: S5 E7 | 3:10
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Are Flowers Different Colors?
Jorge and Olive explore the world of flowers and the reasons why they are so colorful.
Episode: S5 E6 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Can a Fly Get Dizzy?
Jorge and Elinor learn about flies and how they can fly around without getting dizzy.
Episode: S5 E5 | 3:00
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Nest/Foody Fuel
Elinor and friends try to build their own nest./Elinor and friends learn about eating different food
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Just Mist/Crayon Quest
The kids take a field trip to a Cloud Forest./The kids learn how crayons are made.
Episode: S2 E6 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Junior Ranger Elinor/Big Brother
Elinor learns about forest fires./Ari’s upset because Miri gets all the attention.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
The Violin Lesson/Flying High
Olive gets inspired to play the violin./The kids fly high in a hot air balloon.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Spice is Nice/Ari’s Muscles
The kids learn what makes food spicy./Ari plays baseball a little too much.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Teacher’s Day/The Nose Knows
The kids surprise Mz. Mole for Teacher’s Day./A pig named Rudy uses his nose to find truffles.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 25:10
Elinor Wonders Why
A Moth Mystery/Just Peachy
The kids learn about moths. / The kids learn that certain fruits grow in certain seasons.
Episode: S1 E34 | 25:10