Clean Captain/The Moment of Tooth

Elinor needs to practice for her presentation for 'Be Healthy Day,’ but it's a little tricky when her partner, Sally Beaver, is sick. At school, the curious bunny learns all about vi-ruses and how germs can spread./ It's Beach Day, and Elinor, Olive, and Ari can't wait to have fun in the sun. But, after Ari arrives with a loose tooth, the kids' curi-osity takes them on an adventure.