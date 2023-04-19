100 WVIA Way
Ireland's Wild Coast

Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 41s

Follow a unique, personal journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world featuring the wildlife and wild places that make it so special. Emmy Award-winning wildlife cameraman, Colin Stafford-Johnson, takes viewers on an authored odyssey along Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coast.

Extras
Watch 54:16
Ireland's Wild Coast
Part 2
Follow a unique journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:16
Watch 0:30
Ireland's Wild Coast
Preview
Follow a unique journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:07
Ireland's Wild Coast
Humpback Whales off Southwest Ireland
An amazing encounter with Humpback Whales off the South West Coast of Ireland.
Clip: 3:07
Watch 3:00
Ireland's Wild Coast
Ireland's Ancient Deer
Ireland’s oldest herd of Red Deer in Killarney National Park during the rutting season.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 2:32
Ireland's Wild Coast
Extended Preview
Colin Stafford-Johnson takes viewers on a journey along Ireland's rugged Atlantic coast.
Preview: 2:32
Watch 3:02
Ireland's Wild Coast
Mythical Swans Arrive in Ireland
The Whooper Swan brings life to the desolate valleys of Mayo in winter.
Clip: 3:02
Watch 1:57
Ireland's Wild Coast
Kestrels in the Church
A family of Kestrels have made their home in an old Irish church in the Burren, Co. Clare.
Clip: 1:57
Watch 2:53
Ireland's Wild Coast
Basking Sharks
Basking sharks show up in large numbers off the Irish West Coast each summer.
Clip: 2:53
Watch 1:53
Ireland's Wild Coast
Paradise Beach
A little piece of tropical paradise in North West Ireland.
Clip: 1:53
