Follow a unique journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world.
An amazing encounter with Humpback Whales off the South West Coast of Ireland.
Ireland’s oldest herd of Red Deer in Killarney National Park during the rutting season.
Colin Stafford-Johnson takes viewers on a journey along Ireland's rugged Atlantic coast.
The Whooper Swan brings life to the desolate valleys of Mayo in winter.
A family of Kestrels have made their home in an old Irish church in the Burren, Co. Clare.
Basking sharks show up in large numbers off the Irish West Coast each summer.
A little piece of tropical paradise in North West Ireland.
