Martha in the Doghouse/Martha Models

Martha just wants a nice quiet place to take a nap. All she needs is for everybody to be quiet for, oh, 16 hours a day. Helen and the gang try to help by designing a doghouse for Martha. / Carolina is over the moon when she finds out that Mindy Munchhausen, host of "Operation Catwalk," will be judging Wagstaff City's dog costume parade. She teams up with Helen to design outfits.