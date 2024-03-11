TD and Martha Gopher Broke/TD and the Steak Tree

Martha, TD, and TD's dad spend the weekend at CK's farm, trying to keep a gopher from eating all the crops. After many failed schemes, they realize the best way to keep him from eating the crops is by offering him a better meal elsewhere!/ TD gets hoodwinked by Weaselgraft and Pablum into buying a steak tree. He's sure if he takes good care of it, soon he'll be harvesting freshly blossomed steaks!