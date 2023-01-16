Sweet Pea Pixie/Pink Piper

It’s time for the Sweet Pea Pixies to emerge from their pods in the Pinkville Community Garden, but one pixie has trouble flying. It’s up to Pinkalicious and Peter to show her how to spread her wings and take off! /Pinkalicious writes a song about her favorite color for school, but no matter where she goes to practice, she keeps getting interrupted by dogs barking, frogs chirping, and cows mooing.