Peter's Flying Bed/Holiday Day

Extras
It's the day of the Pink Pong tournament, but Peter is too nervous to play!
Pinkalicious and her friends search for her lost button, guided by a helpful fairy.
Pinkalicious learns giving is about spreading joy, then finds rocks painted just for her.
Pinkalicious is inspired to paint rocks for her friends in the neighborhood.
Fairyanna makes Pinkalicious's missing button into a pretty hat!
Peter learns that singing can help him combat his nerves about the Pink Pong tournament.
Pinkalicious doesn't want to ruin Fairyanna's new hat, and so she lets her keep the missing button!
Pinkalicious and Jasmine practice singing but cannot stop laughing.
Pinkalicious and Jasmine decide to enter a songwriting competition.
Pinkalicious and Jasmine perform their silly song!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 7
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 6
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 5
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 4
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 3
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 2
-
Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 1
Skye Voyager gets held up in a balloon race./Pinkalicious and Peter get stuck together with glue!
Abby teaches Pinkalicious how to dance in a different way!/Peter loses his favorite hat.
Pinkalicious and Peter try to cure Pinkfoot's hiccups./Kendra learns how to doodle.
Pinkalicious looks for her missing button./Peter plays Pink Pong!
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.