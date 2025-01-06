100 WVIA Way
Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Peter's Flying Bed/Holiday Day

Season 7 Episode 1 | 24m 55s

When Peter has trouble falling asleep, Pinkalicious helps him use his imagination to make his bed fly!/Mayor Martinez has the people of Pinkville suggest ideas for a new holiday! But what will happen when everyone's ideas are so good?

Aired: 02/09/25
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
A Pink Pong Problem!
It's the day of the Pink Pong tournament, but Peter is too nervous to play!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Follow That Fairy
Pinkalicious and her friends search for her lost button, guided by a helpful fairy.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The Power of Giving
Pinkalicious learns giving is about spreading joy, then finds rocks painted just for her.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Painting Rocks
Pinkalicious is inspired to paint rocks for her friends in the neighborhood.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Button to Bonnet
Fairyanna makes Pinkalicious's missing button into a pretty hat!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
La Dee Dum Dee Day
Peter learns that singing can help him combat his nerves about the Pink Pong tournament.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Friends First
Pinkalicious doesn't want to ruin Fairyanna's new hat, and so she lets her keep the missing button!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Practice Makes Perfect?
Pinkalicious and Jasmine practice singing but cannot stop laughing.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Wacky Writing
Pinkalicious and Jasmine decide to enter a songwriting competition.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
A Shmilly Song
Pinkalicious and Jasmine perform their silly song!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Hot Air Marooned/Oozy Does It
Skye Voyager gets held up in a balloon race./Pinkalicious and Peter get stuck together with glue!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Give it a Whirl/Peter Makes Up His Mind
Abby teaches Pinkalicious how to dance in a different way!/Peter loses his favorite hat.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Pinkfoot Has Hiccups/Doodles
Pinkalicious and Peter try to cure Pinkfoot's hiccups./Kendra learns how to doodle.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Fairy Button Exchange/Pink Pong Problem
Pinkalicious looks for her missing button./Peter plays Pink Pong!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Pinkville Rocks/Case of the Giggles
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Gnome Variety Show/Tidy Up (ASL)
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Color of the Year/Toothy McManners (ASL)
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Parrot Watch / Disappearing Act (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Giganto Powder / The Extraordinary Art Experience (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The New Girl / Mission Pink (ASL)
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
