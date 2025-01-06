Give it a Whirl/Peter Makes Up His Mind

Extras
Ms. Penny creates a doodle wall for the whole class to express themselves!
Pinkalicious and her friends give Kendra advice on how--and when!--to doodle.
Pinkalicious and Jasmine practice singing but cannot stop laughing.
Pinkalicious and Jasmine perform their silly song!
Pinkalicious and Jasmine decide to enter a songwriting competition.
Pinkalicious and her friends search for her lost button, guided by a helpful fairy.
Fairyanna makes Pinkalicious's missing button into a pretty hat!
It's the day of the Pink Pong tournament, but Peter is too nervous to play!
Peter learns that singing can help him combat his nerves about the Pink Pong tournament.
Pinkalicious doesn't want to ruin Fairyanna's new hat, and so she lets her keep the missing button!
Latest Episodes
Peter uses his imagination to make his bed fly!/People of Pinkville suggest ideas for a new holiday.
Skye Voyager gets held up in a balloon race./Pinkalicious and Peter get stuck together with glue!
Pinkalicious looks for her missing button./Peter plays Pink Pong!
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Pinkalicious and Peter try to cure Pinkfoot's hiccups./Kendra learns how to doodle.
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners