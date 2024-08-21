Fairy Button Exchange/Pink Pong Problem

Extras
The Pinkertons go on a family vacation roadtrip!
Mommy shows off her brand new invention: the Pinkamazemobile!
Pinkalicious and Peter meet new friends, Betty and Bob Beigerton.
Betty and Bob show the Pinkertons the Beigeville Crystal Caves.
The Pinkertons go on a road trip to all the Pink Wonders of the World.
The Beigertons love the color beige just as much as the Pinkertons love pink!
The Pinkerton family take a wrong turn and end up in Beigeville.
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Pinkalicious and Peter try to cure Pinkfoot's hiccups./Kendra learns how to doodle.
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.