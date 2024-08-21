100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Fairy Button Exchange/Pink Pong Problem

Season 6 Episode 4 | 24m 55s

When Pinkalicious loses her favorite button, they visit the Fairy Button Exchange in Fairyland to find it. / Peter is having trouble in the Pink Pong tournament, but he learns that music might be able to help him concentrate.

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 50:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
A Pinkerton Family Vacation
The Pinkertons go on a family vacation roadtrip!
Special: 50:55
Watch 1:31
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The Pinkamazemobile - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
Mommy shows off her brand new invention: the Pinkamazemobile!
Clip: 1:31
Watch 1:21
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Meet the Beigertons! - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
Pinkalicious and Peter meet new friends, Betty and Bob Beigerton.
Clip: 1:21
Watch 3:02
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The Beigeville Crystal Caves - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
Betty and Bob show the Pinkertons the Beigeville Crystal Caves.
Clip: 3:02
Watch 2:53
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
A Pinkamazing Vacation - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
The Pinkertons go on a road trip to all the Pink Wonders of the World.
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:22
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The Color We Love - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
The Beigertons love the color beige just as much as the Pinkertons love pink!
Clip: 2:22
Watch 2:21
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Welcome to Beigeville! - A Pinkerton Family Vacation
The Pinkerton family take a wrong turn and end up in Beigeville.
Clip: 2:21
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The Kendra Shuffle/Team Song
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
A-Maze-Ing Day/Pet Sitting Service
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Episode: S6 E2 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Dojo Mojo/Googly Eyes
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Episode: S6 E1 | 24:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 6
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 5
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 4
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 3
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 2
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific Season 1
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Pinkville Rocks/Case of the Giggles
Pinkalicious and Jasmine can't stop giggling./Pinkalicious paints rocks!
Episode: S6 E5 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Pinkfoot Has Hiccups/Doodles
Pinkalicious and Peter try to cure Pinkfoot's hiccups./Kendra learns how to doodle.
Episode: S6 E6 | 24:55
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Slumber Party/Puptastic (ASL)
Pinkalicious hosts a Princess of Pink slumber party. / Pinkalicious dog sits.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
The New Girl / Mission Pink (ASL)
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Friendship Bracelets/The Upside Down-O-Matic (ASL)
Can Pinka and Jasmine's friendship be re-woven?/Mommy’s latest invention goes haywire!
Episode: S3 E10 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Petercadabra/Sleepless in Pinkville (ASL)
Peter wants to become a great magician. / Pinkalicious and Peter are too excited to sleep.
Episode: S2 E12 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Color of the Year/Toothy McManners (ASL)
Pantonio is unveiling a new Color of The Year/Toothy McSquint needs to learn table manners
Episode: S5 E6 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Parrot Watch / Disappearing Act (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Gnome Variety Show/Tidy Up (ASL)
Norman just can’t seem to find his special talent./Tidy Tim helps Pinkalicious tidy up.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Giganto Powder / The Extraordinary Art Experience (ASL)
Pinkalicious and Peter make things grow big! / Pinkalicious attends an art exhibit.
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:05