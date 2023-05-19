100 WVIA Way
Pollyanna

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 42m 43s

After the death of her father, Pollyanna moves in with her embittered aunt. Soon, she charms everyone in the village she now calls home - except her cold-hearted aunt who refuses to see the brighter side of life. Aunt Polly, despite her vast wealth treats Pollyanna more like an stranger than a relative, but when tragedy strikes, Pollyanna's sunny outlook persuades her aunt to confront past ghosts.

Aired: 11/23/16 | Expires: 12/14/16
Extras
Watch 2:03
Pollyanna
Meeting Aunt Polly
Pollyanna is delighted to stay with Aunt Polly, but Aunt Polly is not so enthusiastic.
Clip: 2:03
Watch 0:30
Pollyanna
Trailer
Pollyanna's effortless charm captures the hearts of friends, family and strangers alike.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:41
Pollyanna
Mrs. Snow
Will Pollyanna think of something for Mrs. Snow to be glad about?
Clip: 2:41
Watch 1:09
Pollyanna
The Glad Game
Pollyanna teaches Nancy how to play the “Glad Game."
Clip: 1:09