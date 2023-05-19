Extras
Pollyanna is delighted to stay with Aunt Polly, but Aunt Polly is not so enthusiastic.
Pollyanna teaches Nancy how to play the “Glad Game."
After the death of her father, Pollyanna moves in with her embittered aunt. Soon, she charms everyone in the village she now calls home - except her cold-hearted aunt who refuses to see the brighter side of life. Aunt Polly, despite her vast wealth treats Pollyanna more like an stranger than a relative, but when tragedy strikes, Pollyanna's sunny outlook persuades her aunt to confront past ghosts.