Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/31/24

Season 2024 Episode 22 | 24m 10s

For the first time in American history, a former president, who is also his party’s presumptive nominee for president, has been found guilty in a felony criminal trial. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Ashley Parker of The Washington Post, Asma Khalid of NPR and McKay Coppins of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/30/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
