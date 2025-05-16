100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25

Season 2025 Episode 20 | 26m 45s

After being welcomed in royal style by Gulf leaders, President Trump announced enormous deals and made dramatic foreign policy decisions on the fly. He also advanced the cause of his family’s businesses. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch, David Ignatius of The Washington Post and Andrea Mitchell of NBC News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/15/25
Extras
Watch 12:25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump resets U.S. foreign policy during Middle East visit
How Trump reset U.S. foreign policy during his Middle East visit
Clip: S2025 E20 | 12:25
Watch 11:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Clip: S2025 E20 | 11:13
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge for allies and adversaries alike
Clip: S2025 E19 | 16:30
Watch 7:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How will Trump coexist with Pope Leo on the world stage?
How will Trump coexist with the first American pope on the world stage?
Clip: S2025 E19 | 7:22
Watch 12:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Mike Waltz becomes first casualty of Signalgate
Mike Waltz ousted as national security adviser, becoming first casualty of Signalgate
Clip: S2025 E18 | 12:40
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Judge criticizes Trump's deportation agenda as 'unlawful'
Federal judge rules Trump's Alien Enemies Act deportations are unlawful
Clip: S2025 E18 | 6:11
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/25/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/25/25
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 3:29
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Trump said before his interview with The Atlantic
What Trump said before his Oval Office interview with The Atlantic
Clip: S2025 E17 | 3:29
Latest Episodes
