Pennsylvania Primary 2024

Primaries are usually for Democrats and Republicans only, but not always
Challenger Jamie Walsh says Rep. Mike Cabell's campaign offered money for future race, but Cabell says that's untrue
As the 2024 Pennsylvania primary election approaches, Emily Cook is settling into her new role as acting director of elections in Luzerne County.
Two Republican challengers and one Democrat removed from April 23 primary election ballot
Decision means Rep. Michael Stender Jr. will run unopposed for re-election
Challenger Will Parker concedes he lacks enough signatures to run in the April 23 primary election.
Matthew Contreras still on ballot for Republican primary for the seat
Anna Lopez wanted to unseat state Rep. Maureen Madden
Voters challenge McCormick's right to stay on the ballot
Voters in Wayne and Pike counties will soon choose a new state representative in a special election to replace Joe Adams.