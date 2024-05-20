House speaker visits Luzerne County to campaign for Republican congressional candidate

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visited Luzerne County today to raise money for Republican congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan.

Johnson appeared at a private Back Mountain residence for a breakfast fundraiser. The media wasn’t allowed inside.

Bresnahan’s campaign confirmed the visit. Bresnahan wants to defeat U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, the six-term Democratic congressman.

"The road to growing the House majority runs through Pennsylvania, and with strong candidates like Rob Bresnahan, I am confident we will win here in November," Johnson said in a statement issued by Bresnahan's campaign afterward. "Rob understands hard work and has dedicated his career to creating jobs in his community. It was an honor to join Rob today and support his efforts as I look forward to working with him in Congress."

Cartwright's campaign issued a statement in response.

“Mike Johnson wants to cut Medicare and Social Security by $3 trillion. He wants to raise the retirement age again. My opponent is thrilled to have him here and that tells you a lot,” Cartwright said.

Johnson became the latest top House Republican leader to visit the region to promote a congressional candidate. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy campaigned for Jim Bognet in 2022. McCarthy was House Republican leader at the time.

Current House Republican Leader Steve Scalise campaigned in April for Bresnahan in Kingston and raised money for him later that day in Wilkes-Barre.

In 2002, House Republican leader Dennis Hastert campaigned for Lou Barletta in Scranton during Barletta’s first campaign for Congress against U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski. The same year, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, then House Democratic whip, campaigned in Moosic for U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski. She later became speaker.