In Duryea, Shapiro declines to speculate about replacing Biden as presidential nominee

President Joe Biden consistently denies he’ll drop out of the presidential race, but a well-known state resident keeps getting mentioned as a possible replacement if Biden gets out.

At a stop Friday morning in Duryea, Gov. Josh Shapiro declined to address the possibility of replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“I think it's super unhelpful to engage in any hypotheticals,” Shapiro said. “The President's made it clear. He's running. I support the president. I think you got a clear contrast in this race. I don't want to go back to the chaotic times of Donald Trump … I think the focus needs to not be on hypotheticals. The focus needs to be on the particular race we have before us and the clear differences between the two candidates.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro talks about speculation he may replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee Listen • 0:21

Shapiro said Trump fought to overturn a woman’s right to an abortion and pledges to end Obamcare, which benefits 1.2 million state residents.

Biden defeated Trump for the presidency in 2020 and repeatedly says he’ll defeat the Republican nominee again.

The calls for his removal as the Democratic nominee began because of his admittedly poor performance during a June 27 debate with Trump.

An increasing number of Democratic members of Congress and others have publicly suggested Biden , who is self-isolating because he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, will leave the race to someone else.

Numerous published reports in recent days have suggested he might quit the race, but publicly Biden, 81, a Scranton native has rejected the idea repeatedly and without hedging.