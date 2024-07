Republican challenger Jamie Walsh declared victory today in the tumultuous 117th House District race.

The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections counted the votes for 12 provisional ballots on July 12. Walsh received 7 votes, widening his 3 vote lead on incumbent Rep. Mike Cabell, who received 5 of the provisional votes.

Walsh now has a five vote lead on Cabell, with 4,735 votes to 4,730 votes.

