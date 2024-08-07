-
In new report, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office highlights increased costs & decreased quality from online streaming servicesHas your Netflix bill increased? More ads popping up while binging a TV show? Maybe it’s more expensive than ever to play your favorite song on repeat. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office is tackling what they call “greedflation” – that includes streamflation. In a report released Wednesday, Casey’s office details how increased costs for streaming services are straining Americans’ pockets.