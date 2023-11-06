Obesity: Weighing the Options

Finding a helpful regiment when healthy eating can be difficult for some, when on budget, or overall not be easy to follow. Obesity is a serious risk factor many try to avoid when developing healthy eating habits. Who or where does one go to find help with all of this? Who can give tips or teach different methods? Find out how to approach and answer all these questions and more.

Guests

Michele Orrson

Michele Orrson is the facilitator of the Empowered Eating Program at The Greenhouse Project in Scranton, where she leads a monthly program focused on plant-based eating education and community. Michele is a retired Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and has her certification in plant-based nutrition from T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

Michele is author of the book, “Beyond the Pink Ribbon: What I Wish I Knew About Breast Cancer Before I Got It”, and the blog, Lights Cancer Action, focused on her health journey after her various cancer diagnoses. That health journey is what led Michele to a plant-based diet and other lifestyle changes.

In addition to being an author and health coach, Michele is a wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, musician, and volunteer. She resides in Covington Township with her family.

April Rudat

April Rudat is a local Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist from Moscow, Pennsylvania. She owns her own nutrition counseling business where she enjoys the passionate work of helping her clients heal their relationships with food and their bodies. April is also the author of two books, titled, “Oh Yes You Can Breastfeed Twins!” and “Truck Drivers: Stop Your Job from Killing You! The Dietitians’ Guide to Smart Eating and Healthy Living,” co-authored with dietitian Sharon Madalis. April has a master’s degree in counseling from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, and she received her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She completed her dietetic internship at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Her website is: DietitianApril.com.

Marlee L. Stefanelli

Marlee L. Stefanelli completed her Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Pennsylvania State University and her Master's degree in Community Counseling from the University of Scranton. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in the assessment and treatment of eating disorders and disordered eating. In addition to her clinical work, Marlee has taught both graduate and undergraduate courses in the Counseling Department at the University of Scranton. She also provides clinical supervision and continuing education seminars for mental health professionals. Through Marlee's unique educational background and clinical experiences combining nutrition and mental health counseling, she is able to provide an in-depth treatment experience for those struggling with their relationship with food and body image.