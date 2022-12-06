The Evolution of Hazleton

Rossanna Gabriel - Exec. Dir - Hazleton Integration Project

Yosara Gonzalez - Exec. Dir. - Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress

Yoshie is an architect, teacher, and realtor that has been an active member of the Greater Hazleton community since she moved here 10 years ago. She has worked as a teacher and bilingual liaison for the Hazleton Area School District schools. Yoshie was the first instructor to give art classes for the Hazleton Art League in their new location in the Hayden Family Center for the Arts.

As an Arts and Humanities professor at Penn State University and an active real estate agent for Luzerne County, it is evident that she enjoys working with the community. Yoshie stated, "I feel a responsibility to be a positive role model in society. I put my best effort into bringing value, listening, and learning from others when working in teams. Working with people has made me passionate about teaching and inspiring others to be the best version they can be of themselves. Teaching has also been a learning process, as I show students skills that can help them succeed. I also grow and have become more conscious of our community's needs like becoming more united and empathetic toward others."

Her past and present professional experience working in the Hazleton public sector in various areas gives her a broad and unique perspective and a fresh vision to revitalize and unite the community. Yoshie is a professional businesswoman and educator that believes in the power of communication through language and the arts. She has exemplary creative skills and charisma with the fluidity of English and Spanish. Yoshie believes in tradition and that art is essential to help cultures integrate and evolve and implements it wherever she goes.