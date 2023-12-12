WVIA Radio Holiday Specials 2023

A Medieval Christmas

Sunday, December 17, Noon

Tired of jingle bells yet? This time of year, we are surrounded by Christmas music. On this special holiday edition of Harmonia, join us for something a little different, as we explore Christmas music of another age – the medieval! We’ll hear music from the Tallis Scholars, the Boston Camerata, and more.

Christmas At the Movies

Sunday, December 24, Noon

The Christmas holiday is charged with nostalgia and hope, so a Christmas setting can effectively heighten the emotional power of any film. There have been many Christmas scenes in movies, and host David Garland unwraps some of the accompanying music for them. Holiday favorites such as It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street and The Bishop's Wife are included.

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2023

Sunday, December 24, 1pm

“THE CHRISTMAS REVELS: IN CELEBRATION OF THE WINTER SOLSTICE 2023” (One-Hour Version) is a brand-new, 59-minute musical celebration of the winter holidays – Advent, Chanukah, the Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, hymns, villancicos, ballads, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along

Sunday, December 24, 2pm

From St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.

The tradition continues as the Arcadia Chorale and soloists invite the audience to perform in the Christmas section of the famous Handel oratorio as well selections from Parts 2 and 3. This year recorded St, Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. Matthew Rupcich conducts.

Music from St. Stephen’s Special

Sunday, December 24, 7am & 4pm

This one-hour special recorded by WVIA Radio in the majestic sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Pro-Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre features selections from the 2022 Lessons & Carols service.

St Olaf Christmas Festival

Monday, December 25, 10am

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations.

Welcome Christmas

Monday, December 25, Noon

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Christmas with Madrigalia

Monday, December 25, 1pm

This holiday season, the Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia. Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the Medieval era through the 21st century celebrating Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year.

A Cool Christmas

Monday, December 25, 8pm

It's "A Cool Christmas" as we usher in the holiday with a jazz tribute. Come along for a jazz sleigh ride with music from Shirley Horn, Paul Bley, Duke Ellington, and more. Also featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, Eddie Higgins, and Duke Pearson.

Fiesta!: Latin American Christmas Carols

Monday, December 25, 9pm

A selection of villancicos or Christmas carols from Spain and Latin America are featured on this Christmas themed program from Fiesta. Join us for music that spans several centuries and a great diversity of influences and traditions.

Ringing in the New Year

Sunday, December 31, Noon

Some of the best remembered songs of the 1920 to celebrate the New Year.

Wind & Rhythm – Music with Drink Pairings for the New Year

Sunday, December 31, 1pm

This week we’re going to bring in the New Year with some great music… accompanied with some suggested drink pairings, of both the spirited and non-alcoholic varieties. I don’t know if 2021 will be any better than this past year, but I think we can all get behind putting 2020 behind us. So, grab your favorite glass, and let’s celebrate with David Maslanka, John Philip Sousa, John Mackey, Frank Ticheli, Julie Giroux, David Holsinger, and Charles Mingus, all right here, at the gathering place for people who love band music, Wind & Rhythm. Happy New Year!

Toast of the Nation

Sunday, December 31, 10pm

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, José James, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

New Year’s Day from Vienna

Monday, January 1, Noon

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein with Cleveland Orchestra’s Music Director Franz Welser-Möst conducting. This year there is an appearance by the Vienna Boys Choir and, first time the Vienna Girls Choir. It’s a great way to start the New Year. Hosted by WBUR’s Lisa Mullins.