6 Shows to Hear this March on WVIA Radio

Listeners' Choice: Great Met Broadcasts

Saturday, March 2, 1pm

Thomas Schippers; Carlo Bergonzi (Ernani), Leontyne Price (Elvira), Cornell MacNeil (Don Carlo), Giorgio Tozzi (Don Ruy Gomez de Silva)

La Forza Del Destino

Saturday, March 9, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Lise Davidsen (Leonora), Brian Jagde (Don Alvaro), Igor Golovatenko (Don Carlo di Vargas), Soloman Howard (Marquis of Calatrava/Padre Guardiano), Judit Kutasi (Preziosilla), Patrick Carfizzi (Fra Melitone)

Turandot

Saturday, March 16, 1pm

Oksana Lyniv; Elena Pankratova (Turandot), SeokJong Baek (Calàf), Aleksandra Kurzak (Liù),Vitalij Kowaljow (Timur)

Romeo & Juliet

Saturday, March 23, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Nadine Sierra (Juliette), Benjamin Bernheim (Roméo), Will Liverman (Mercutio), Alfred Walker (Frère Laurent), Samantha Hankey (Stéphano), Frederick Ballentine (Tybalt)

Requiem

Saturday, March 30, 1pm

Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Leah Hawkins, Karen Cargill, Matthew Polenzani, Dmitry Belosselskiy

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.