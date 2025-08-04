6 Shows to Hear This August on WVIA Radio

Trouble in Tahiti / A Quiet Place (Double Bill)

Saturday, August 2nd, 1pm

From the Royal Ballet and Opera in London, England.

Trouble in Tahiti: Henry Neill (Sam); Wallis Giunta (Dinah), Kirsty McLean (Trio), Guy Elliott (Trio), Peer Edge (Trio).

A Quiet Place: Grant Doyle (Sam); Henry Neill (Junior); Rowan Pierce (Dede); Elgan Llŷr Thomas (François). Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Nicholas Chalmers, conductor.

Turandot

Saturday, August 9th, 1pm

From the Royal Ballet and Opera in London, England. Sondra Radvanovsky (Turandot); SeokJong Baek (Calaf); Gemma Summerfield (Liù); Adam Palka (Timur); Paul Hopwood (Altoum); Hansung Yoo (Ping); Aled Hall (Pang); Michael Gibson (Pong); Ossian Huskinson (A Mandarin); Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Rafael Payare, conductor.

Die Walküre

Saturday, August 16th, 1pm

From the Royal Ballet and Opera in London, England. Christopher Maltman (Wotan); Elisabet Strid (Brünnhilde); Natalya Romaniw (Sieglinde), Stanislas de Barbeyrac (Siegmund); Soloman Howard (Hunding); Marina Prudenskaya (Fricka); Maida Hundeling (Helmwige); Kaie Lowe (Ortlinde); Lee Bisset (Gerhilde); Claire Barnett-Jones (Waltraute); Catherine Carby (Siegrune); Alison Kettlewell (Rossweisse); Monika-Evelin Liiv (Grimgerde); Rhonda Browne (Schwertleite); Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor.

Werther

Saturday, August 23rd, 1pm

From Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, France. Benjamin Bernheim (Werther); Marina Viotti (Charlotte); Jean-Sébastien Bou (Albert); Sandra Hamaoui (Sophie); Marc Scoffoni (The bailiff); Yuri Kissin (Johann); Rodolphe Briand (Schmidt); Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine; Gaël Darchen, chorus master; Les Siècles; Orchestre National de France; Marc Leroy-Calatayud, conductor.

Der Rosenkavalier

Saturday, August 30th, 1pm

From Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, France. Marlis Petersen (The Marschallin); Marina Viotti (Octavian); Regula Mühlemann (Sophie); Peter Rose (Baron Ochs); Jean-Sébastien Bou (Faninal); Éléonore Pancrazi (Annina); Kresimir Spicer (Valzacchi); Laurène Paternò (Marianne); François Piolino (Major-domo); Yoann Le Lan (Innkeeper); Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine; Gaël Darchen, chorus master; Orchestre National de France; Henrik Nánási, conductor.

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

