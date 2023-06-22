17 Shows to Watch This July on WVIA TV

Midsomer Murders - Let Us Prey

Part 1, Sunday, July 2nd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 9th 7pm

A series of murders in Midsomer St. Claire seem to be inspired by macabre images on a medieval fresco recently discovered in the church crypt. As the village prepares for storms and flooding it appears that someone is using ancient torture methods to punish modern-day "sinners." But who is responsible and why?

Midsomer Murders - Wild Harvest

Part 1, Sunday, July 16th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 23rd 7pm

When wealthy farmer Martin Strickland is covered in truffle oil and mauled to death by a wild boar, the investigation leads to restaurant Wyvern House and its tyrannical celebrity chef Ruth Cameron. Secrets from the past surface and the killer strikes again - but the poison spreads wider than its intended target.

We Hold These Truths: The GGlobal Quest for Liberty

Tuesday, July 4th 3pm

WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document. Douglas Ginsburg - Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit - interviews leading experts and extraordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.

2023 A Capitol Fourth Preview

A Capitol Fourth 2023

Tuesday, July 4th 8pm

The 43rd annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH, America's longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, returns from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Viewers are front and center for our country's biggest birthday party, featuring performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over our nation's iconic skyline. Celebrate America's 247th birthday with a star-studded musical celebration, plus a special tribute to our military heroes and their families.

Human Footprint

Wednesdays 9pm, July 5th-August 9th

Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the globe to explore our human footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.

Grantchester on Masterpiece, Season 8

Sundays 9pm, July 9th-August 6th

Will is happy, and Geordie and Cathy are content in their relationship. But an accident and shocking announcements threaten the stability and happiness found by Grantchester’s vicar and police detective duo. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive season of Grantchester tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

D.I. Ray

Sundays 10pm, July 9th - July 30th

A British Asian police woman new to homicide, D.I. Rachita Ray, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man.

Frontline - McConnell, The GOP & The Court

Tuesday, July 11th 9pm

How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics. Amid scrutiny of the high court, and a power struggle in the GOP, McConnell's rise and role pushing the judiciary to the right, and America's polarized democracy.

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein - New Episodes

Tuesdays 10pm, July 11th-August 1st

Examine the history of America through some of its most iconic objects, symbols and artifacts, diving deep into their story and using them as a gateway to the past. From our flags and our statues to our most sacred texts, we live alongside and interact with history every day. In each episode, David M. Rubenstein - co-founder of the Carlyle Group, acclaimed philanthropist, and lifelong student of history - unpacks a symbol from history, traveling to locations throughout the country. Today's foremost historical thinkers and other experts join in dialogue with Rubenstein. Spurred by Rubenstein's insatiable curiosity and lifelong interest in American history, these conversations will both drive the narrative and periodically frame it through analysis, reflection, and counterpoint. New episodes include "The Statue of Liberty", "The American Bald Eagle", "Stone Mountain" and "The Golden Gate Bridge".

Mind Over Matter Presents - It's "Just" Anxiety

Thursday, July 13th 7pm

IT'S "JUST" ANXIETY is a revealing documentary that introduces a dozen people from diverse backgrounds who describe their personal struggles with this mental health condition. Filmed over a period of five years, the documentary follows several individuals with anxiety symptoms ranging from excessive worry and fear to more extreme manifestations such as compulsive behavior and torturous panic attacks. June Moss, for instance, a retired staff sergeant in the U.S.Army, thrived in the real life or death scenarios of war, but upon returning home has been facing the debilitating effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Similarly, Scott Stossel, editor of the monthly magazine "The Atlantic" and author of "My Age of Anxiety: Fear, Hope, Dread, and the Search for Peace of Mind," has been grappling with his generalized anxiety and various therapies for years. Throughout the documentary he shares his personal history as both researcher and patient. Another individual, Jamie Blyth, found that the more he avoided his anxiety, the worse his symptoms got. He began a career in sales and signed on for the first season of "The Bachelorette" in order to face his social anxiety, an experience he reveals in the film. We also meet Lori Daniels, who has been swallowed up in a battle with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and confines herself to a single armchair in her living room. When she comes in contact with any person or object, she must run to the bathroom and aggressively wash her hands. However, by the end of the film, Lori is in therapy and poignantly thriving - shaking hands, petting cats, accepting hugs, and working as a teacher. With more than 40 million Americans suffering from anxiety, the one-hour documentary aims to destigmatize and humanize this debilitating yet treatable mental health issue. The inspiring real-life stories presented in the program demonstrate how those who suffer from this mental health issue can begin the path to recovery.

Great Ride: Landmarks Along the Trail

Thursday, July 13th 9pm

THE GREAT RIDE: LANDMARKS ALONG THE TRAIL explores the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) trail between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cumberland, Maryland. Alongside bikers and hikers, viewers get a personal, up-close look at 21 key landmarks on the trail, with time devoted to each stop's significance, history, and appeal. Segments include a rare look at the underworkings of Pittsburgh's majestic Point Park fountain, the towering Salisbury Viaduct, the engineering marvel of the Big Savage Tunnel, the Mason and Dixon Line monument, Dead Man's Hollow, the Darr Mine Disaster memorial, and much more.

Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin Preview

Great Performances at the Met - Lohengrin

Sunday, July 16th 12pm

Back at the Met after 17 years, this production of Wagner's opera is directed by Francois Girard with Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducting. Tenor Piotr Beczala leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight, with soprano Tamara Wilson as the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, and soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Gunther Groissboock is King Heinrich. Christopher Maltman hosts.

Southern Storytellers

Tuesdays 9pm, July 18th-August 1st

This new three-episode series from PBS, Arkansas PBS and award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud, follows some of the region’s most compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home -- the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays and on screens large and small.

Wild Hope

Thursdays 7pm, July 20th-September 7th

At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature's resilience. Whether tapping oysters to clean New York City waters and prevent flooding or growing coffee to save Mozambican rainforests, the series reveals how local action can spark powerful change and provides a refreshing dose of hope in an increasingly cynical world.

When We Were Shuttle

Thursday, July 20th 9pm

WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE is a two-hour documentary that explores what NASA's space shuttle program meant to six exceptional men and women who worked behind the scenes to make it fly. Through their recollections and personal archives, the film examines some of the program's highs and its darkest hours. It also offers a unique, grassroots look at how the shuttle impacted life in the Sunshine State - from the thriving aerospace and tourism industry it sustained,to the decision to retire the shuttle when the program ended in 2011.

POV - Eat Your Catfish

Monday, July 24th 10pm

Paralyzed by late-stage ALS, Kathryn clings to a mordant wit as she yearns to witness her daughter's wedding. Shot from her fixed point of view, watch a family grappling with the daily demands of disability and in-home caretaking.

POV - Children of the Mist

Monday, July 31st 10pm

Learn the story of Di, a 13-year-old Hmong girl living in rural Northwest Vietnam as she navigates the cultural and social challenges faced by young girls in her community while balancing inherited traditions and modernity.