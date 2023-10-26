32 Shows to Watch This November on WVIA TV

Pennsylvania School Funding - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: Pennsylvania School Funding

Monday, November 6th 7pm

The topic of education is top of mind for many in the Commonwealth; and proper schooling is key for children to grow into adults who become productive, well-rounded members of society. Recently, however,a Commonwealth Judge ruled that thefunding for K-12 schools in Pennsylvania is unconstitutional. What does this mean for school districts and students?

Walk Around Town - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Walk Around Town

Monday, November 13th 7pm

A walkability study recently made headlines in Scranton. Other downtowns are already making strides to improve how walkable they are.What impact does improving a community's walkability and bike-ability have?

Keystone Edition Health: Transgender Today

Monday, November 20th 7pm

As we raise the visibility on Transgender young adults and embrace them within our culture. Many people in the Transgender community are still having difficulty living their lives and finding acceptance in their communities. November is Transgender Awareness Month; this program will focus on educating people about the transgender community and the physical and mental health challenges they face.

Creative Relationships in a Diverse World - Preview

Keystone Edition Arts: Creative Relationships in a Diverse World

Monday, November 27th 7pm (1 hour special)

Arts organizations in our region are exploring what it means to be diverse, equitable, and inclusive. In some cases, board members and staff are designing the organization's future. Keystone Edition: Arts will look at what's needed to change an organization's culture, the funding to support changes, and the benefits to the organization and community in a special one-hour episode.

VIA Short Takes - Season 4 Episode 2

Thursday, November 9th 7pm

In this new episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Leah Frances: Lunch Poems" "It's More than Hair" "Dan Wowak" and "The Art of Brewing in NEPA"

Substance Use Disorder - Preview

Mind Over Matter - Substance Use Disorder

Thursday, November 16th 7pm

Nearly 34 percent of Pennsylvanians have a mental health or substance use disorder. On the next Mind Over Matter, join moderator Tracey Matisak and a panel of regional experts as they discuss the challenges in overcoming substance use disorders and hear inspiring stories of those who are on the road to recovery. We'll provide resources and information on how to identify the warning signs and where to get help.

Midsomer Murders: Habeas Corpus

Part 1, Sunday, October 29th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, November 5th 7pm

When wealthy landowner Gregory Lancaster's body goes missing on the night of his death, a sinister web of secrets and lies is exposed in the village of Little Malton. DCI John Barnaby, DS Charlie Nelson and new Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk ) are drawn into a macabre world of body-snatching as they seek to identify the villain. Guest star Helen Baxendale (Friends) and Diana Quick (Brideshead Revisited).

Midsomer Murders: The Incident at Cooper Hill

Part 1, Sunday, November 12th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, November 19th 7pm

Mysterious lights are seen in the sky over famous UFO hot-spot Cooper Hill. When a local forest ranger suffers a strange death, the visiting UFO spotters are convinced aliens are responsible. DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson unearth suspicions, betrayals, and long-buried secrets in their search for the truth, centering on the nearby RAF base, including events going back over 20 years when secret research was conducted on aerial spying equipment, and there were secret affairs between villagers and RAF personnel. Guest stars Lee Armstrong (Call The Midwife) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey).

Message in a Bottle Preview

Great Performances - Message in a Bottle

Friday, November 1st 9pm

Experience triple-Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince's dance and theater show set to the songs of 17-time Grammy winner Sting. Telling the story of a migrant family, the show from London's Sadler's Wells Theatre features a mix of dance styles.

Trailer | Three Chaplains

Independent Lens - Three Chaplains

Monday, November 6th 10pm

Three Muslim chaplains in the U.S. military face resistance and uncertainty as they uphold the First Amendment and practice their faith. They work to rise to the highest ranks while calling for religious equality.

Inside China's Tech Boom Preview

Nova - Inside China's Tech Boom

Wednesday, November 8th 9pm

The inside story of China's meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.

Salute to Service: A Veteran's Day Celebration

Friday, November 10th 9pm (Premiere) & 10pm (Encore)

A Veterans Day musical celebration hosted by Jon Stewart and featuring the U.S. Army Field Band with special guests Mickey Guyton, Amanda Shires and Mandy Gonzalez.

A Town Called Victoria

Part 1 - Monday, November 13th 9pm

Part 2 - Tuesday, November 14th 10pm

A mosque in South Texas erupts in flames. Now, a quiet community reckons with what drove a man to hate.

The Battle to Beat Malaria Preview

Nova - The Battle to Beat Malaria

Wednesday, November 15th 9pm

Are scientists on the verge of a breakthrough in the fight against malaria, one of humanity's oldest and most devastating plagues? Follow researchers as they develop and test a promising new vaccine on a quest to save millions of lives.

Great Performances - Shakespeare: The First Folio

Friday, November 17th 9pm

Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio, which saved 18 plays from being lost. Tracing the First Folio's story, the film also spotlights how New York City's Public Theater presents Shakespeare's work for today's audiences.

POV - Wisdom Gone Wild

Monday, November 20th 10pm

A vibrant tender cine-poem, a filmmaker collaborates with her Nisei mother as they confront the painful curious reality of wisdom 'gone wild' in the shadows of dementia. Made over 16 years, the film blends humor and sadness in an encounter between mother and daughter that blooms into an affectionate portrait of love, care, and a relationship transformed. Wisdom Gone Wild is accompanied by a short film, Still Waters.

Groundbreakers

Tuesday, November 21st 8pm

Executive produced by tennis champion and activist Billie Jean King, GROUNDBREAKERS features sports icons from different generations as they interview one another, sharing personal powerful stories of the perseverance, pain, and progress they've experienced in their remarkable careers. Athletes include Naomi Osaka and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Chloe Kim and Nancy Lieberman, Suni Lee and Julie Foudy, and Diana Flores and Billie Jean King. GROUNDBREAKERS celebrates the advancements of women in sports and society, while also revealing the generational mentorship and community building that has fueled the progress that has been made and the ongoing pursuit of equality for women everywhere.

The Earthshot Prize 2023

Wednesday, November 22nd 8pm

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet. A star-studded awards ceremony, filming in Singapore on November 7, celebrates this year's fifteen finalists before awarding the five winners of The Earthshot Prize.



Nova - Lee and Liza's Family Tree

Wednesday, November 22nd 9pm

With the help of scientists and genealogists, filmmaker Byron Hurt and his family members search for their ancestors. Follow their journey as they hunt for new details of a history long obscured by the enduring legacy of slavery.

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Thursday, November 23rd 1pm

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas in the Dales

Thursday, November 23rd 2:30pm

Celebrate the heartwarming MASTERPIECE series with clips and behind-the-scenes memories of its Christmas finales. Experience the kindness, empathy and love in the magical village of Darrowby and the stunning Yorkshire Dales during the holiday season.

Classic Christmas (My Music)

Thursday, November 23rd 7pm

Join hosts Gavin MacLeod (The Love Boat) and Marion Ross (Happy Days) for this festive, all-star special of favorite carols and popular standards. Performers include Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, The Carpenters and many more.

Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas

Thursday, November 23rd 9pm

Join Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and their families for this joyful holiday special filmed in 1967. Songs include "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night" and many more. With special guest Sammy Davis, Jr.

Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best Preview

Great Performances - Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best

Friday, November 24th 9pm

Enjoy a revue of milestone Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. Features performances by Andre De Shields, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and more from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater.

Hotel Portofino: Touring Portofino

Sunday, November 26th 9:30pm

Glamorous period drama series Hotel Portofino tells the story of an upper-class English family — the Ainsworths — who move to the Italian Riviera in 1926, buy a splendid villa by the sea, and convert it into a hotel for the British aristocracy. Starring Natasha McElhone as Bella, the series beguiles with its dazzling costumes and lavish set design, but most of all, with its breathtakingly beautiful setting. Nestled in the heart of the Italian Riviera on the

Ligurian Sea lies Portofino, a seaside village of pastel houses of yellow, pink and blue rising above a harbor rimmed by a piazza. Series executive producer Walter Iuzzolino — born in Italy and raised near Portofino — acts as travel guide, taking viewers on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the art and architecture, food and fun, sun-kissed beaches and secret romances hidden in the cobblestone streets of the charming village where the series is filmed.

Cyndi Lauper Live...At Last

Monday, November 27th 8pm

Twenty years after her debut album She's So Unusual made her an icon, singer Cyndi Lauper performed an intimate concert at New York's Town Hall. Filmed in 2004, this special features dramatic renditions of her greatest hits including “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” “Money Changes Everything,” “Time After Time,” and “True Colors.”

Bryan Adams - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Monday, November 27th 9:30pm

From the mid-80s to the mid-90s, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist Bryan Adams was one of the most successful recording artists in popular music worldwide. Usually dressed in jeans, a white t-shirt and sneakers, the energetic musician performed to worldwide audiences in the tens of thousands. He released multiple multi-platinum albums, all of which contained #1 singles — many featured in films — making him one of the most prolific artists of the era. This performance from the famed venue in London features his greatest hits, including “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,” and many more.

How Great Thou Art, A Sacred Celebration

Tuesday, November 28th 8pm

Filmed at National United Methodist in Washington, DC, this new concert special features performances across classical, pop, Motown, and country genres. Bringing together renowned solo vocalists, a 25-piece ensemble of The American Pops Orchestra, and a robust combined choir from community groups and churches in the Washington, D.C. area, the concert represents the vast fellowship that is united through sacred pieces.

Featured artists include the Godmother of Soul, R&B singer and actress Patti LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”); Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon, Wicked); Grammy Award-winning singer Sandi Patty (“Another Time . . . Another Place”); Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman (Metropolitan Opera); celebrated artists Tyler Hughes, Haselden Ciaccio, and Stephanie Duckworth (Appalachian Bluegrass Trio); and Founder and Music Director of The American Pops Orchestra, Luke Frazier (Wicked in Concert, United in Song).

Becoming Frederick Douglass

Tuesday, November 28th 10pm

Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history. Oscar nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson explores the role Douglass played in securing the right to freedom for African Americans.

Neil Diamond: Thank You Australia

Wednesday, November 29th 8pm

Neil Diamond is an American legend. He is one of the finest and most successfulsongwriters of the last 40 years, a multi-platinum-selling recording artist, and one of themost dynamic and consummate live performers of his generation. This concert from theSydney Sports Stadium was the culmination of his Australia and New Zealand tour in 1976,an event that marked his comeback to the live stage after a creatively fruitful four-yearsabbatical from live performance. The vast crowd was typical of this record-breaking tour,which is still one of the most memorable in Australian history, and Neil Diamond deliveredthe enthralling performance of a true showman.

Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus

Wednesday, November 29th 9:30pm

In 1968, the Stones headlined “Rock and Roll Circus,” a planned TV special that mated aerialists, fire-eaters, and acrobats with the day’s top rock talent. Serving as both the show’s hosts and featured attraction, the Stones performed a six-song set which climaxed with singer Mick Jagger writhing like a man possessed through “Sympathy For the Devil.” The program also includes performances by The Who, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull, Yoko Ono, and The Dirty Mac, a supergroup featuring John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The Stones chose to keep “Rock and Roll Circus” in the vaults for nearly three decades, making it one of the most elusive of rock artifacts. Songs include "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and "Yer Blues."

John Sebastian's Folk Rewind (My Music)

Thursday, November 30th 8pm

The greatest singers and songwriters of the classic 1950s and '60s folk era are celebrated.