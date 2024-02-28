40 Shows to Watch This March on WVIA TV

NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay

Monday, March 4th 7pm

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed encompasses parts of 6 states and covers over 64,000 square miles, including Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna River, which runs through our region empties into the Chesapeake Bay. However, excess nutrient pollution, polluted storm runoff, climate change and more are causing serious problems in some areas in parts of the watershed, which includes NEPA. So how does what we do here affect the watershed, and what can be done to improve its quality? On the next Keystone Edition Reports, we'll examine the health of the bay, the challenges it faces, and more.

Keystone Edition Business: From Factory to Front Door

Monday, March 11th 7pm

Keystone Edition Business has helped viewers learn about how things are made in PA. But what goes into getting those products from the manufacturer to you? We'll learn about the logistics of getting your favorite goods from point A to point B, and what the real cost of doing business is.

Keystone Edition Health: Public Health: What it Means to You?

Monday, March 18th 7pm

Over the past few years public health has been more important than ever before with the emergence of the COVID virus. Every day, the public health field is working - often behind the scenes - to prevent hazards and keep people healthy. Public Health is responsible for: tracking disease outbreaks and vaccinating communities, setting safety standards to protect workers and consumers and developing school nutrition programs for children. We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.

Keystone Edition Arts: Creativity Meets Technology

Monday, March 25th 7pm

What role does technology play in creating art? Do works created by artificial intelligence meet the definition of art? Keystone Edition: Arts asks artists about the tools they use and if there should be limits to human-machine collaboration when it comes to creativity.

Homegrown Music Concerts

Wednesdays 7pm

Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham presents performances by the region's finest musicians in a wide variety of styles, recorded at the monthly live radio concerts in the WVIA Public Media Studios.

Episodes for March!



March 6th - Kate Taylor

March 13th - Tom Hamilton Band

March 20th - The Currys

March 27th - Tri-Fi



Scholastic Scrimmage

Tuesdays 7pm & 7:30pm

The competition continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Midsomer Murders: The Stitcher Society

Part 1, Sunday, March 10th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, March 17th 7pm

A local outcast, who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously, is the latest inductee into a postoperative heart rehab club. Following his arrival, members' dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short. Guest stars include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones).

Midsomer Murders: Happy Families

Part 1, Sunday, March 24th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, March 31st 7pm

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called in to investigate the death of Victor Karras, a manufacturer of exclusive board games, who appears to have been poisoned. Guest stars include Rachael Stirling (Detectorists).

Travels with Darley - Wales: Isle of Anglesey and the Coast

Friday, March 1st 3pm

Join host Darley Newman to enjoy breathtaking coastal farms and beaches, heart pumping adventures on Europe's fastest zipline and a visit to a haunted castle. On Anglesey Island, where Prince William and Duchess Kate once lived, walk the Wales Coast Path and visit a town with one of the world's longest place names. Dive into local cuisine and Welsh products, making for a salty experience. Meet Gareth Wyn Jones, a sheep farmer who has become a celebrity from his social media and advocacy work, and learn about life on a Welsh farm in one of the most beautiful coastal locations on the planet.

Travels with Darley - Northern England and Wales

Friday, March 1st 3:30pm

Visit stately castles and stunning landscapes in Northern England and Wales, including a famous film location from Harry Potter. Darley meets the real life Calendar Girls to hear their inspiring story and walks the landscapes that inspired the Bronte Sisters to write famous works, including Wuthering Heights. She also takes viewers to stunning and historic UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Saltaire and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Freddie Mercury: The Tribute Concert

Friday, March 1st 9pm

On April 20, 1992, Roger Taylor, Brian May, and John Deacon - the surviving members of Queen took the stage of London's legendary Wembley Stadium to announce the start of one of the biggest events in rock history: a tribute to the incomparable Freddie Mercury with a glittering array of guests, including Elton John, Robert Plant, Annie Lennox, Liza Minnelli, David Bowie, George Michael and many more. FREDDIE MERCURY: THE TRIBUTE CONCERT captures this historic event, which aimed to celebrate the singer's life and work and increase public awareness of AIDS, the disease that prematurely ended his life. Songs include "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "We Are the Champions."

Ireland Made with Love

Saturday, March 2nd 12pm

Explore the legacy of craftsmanship through the skill, pride and love that go into legendary Irish products. From the spectacular cliffs on the Atlantic coast to medieval castles, Ireland's epic landscape and rich culture are gloriously showcased.

Steve & Eydie: Memories of My Mom and Dad (My Music)

Saturday, March 2nd 7pm

For over six decades, the musical duo of Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme has brought back warm and nostalgic memories from the early days of '50s Rock and Roll, '60s Pop, Tin Pan Alley, Broadway and The American Songbook. Amazingly, there has never been a tv show celebrating their long illustrious careers as individuals and singing together.- that is, until now, exclusively for public television stations.

Concert for George

Sunday, March 3rd 8pm

On November 29, 2002, one year after the passing of music legend George Harrison, a performance tribute was organized in his honor. Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more. Songs include "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," "For You Blue," "All Things Must Pass," "Handle With Care," and "My Sweet Lord."

Bee Gees: In Our Own Time

Sunday, March 3rd 10pm

Explore the story of one of the best-selling music acts of all time, told in their own words by Barry and Robin Gibb, from modest beginnings to worldwide success in the 1970s. Includes interviews, videos, TV appearances and live performances.

American Pop Flashback! Great Hits of the '60's & '70's

Monday, March 4th 8pm

Hosted by Micky Dolenz, celebrate the feel-good songs of the 60s and 70s with a dazzling cavalcade of stars including Glen Campbell, The Osmond Brothers, Lesley Gore, Bill Medley, Crystal Gayle, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Tony Orlando, and more music icons performing their signature hits in contemporary concert performances.



Roy Orbison Forever

Monday, March 4th 9:30pm

ROY ORBISON FOREVER is a celebration of the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America. From the sell-out international tour with The Beatles through his collaboration with George Harrison and The Traveling Wilburys, Orbison's captivating legacy endures. Among the songs performed are "Oh, Pretty Woman," "It's Over," "Only The Lonely," "Cryin'," "Dream Baby," and "Blue Bayou." Featured interviews include Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Bono, Gerry Marsden, Jeff Lynne, and Olivia Harrison as well as Barbara Orbison.

Ken Burns: Country Music

Tuesday, March 5th 8pm

Join host Kathy Mattea to learn more about the making of the epic documentary series devoted to the history of this truly American art form. Features interviews with Rosanne Cash, along with Ken Burns and other members of the filmmaking team.

Highwaymen Live at Nassau Coliseum

Tuesday, March 5th 9:30pm

The Highwaymen — Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson —were American country music’s first bonafide “supergroup.” Each of the quartet’smembers had achieved considerable musical and cultural success before the formation of The Highwaymen in 1985. With the combined record sales of the ensemble’s iconicmembers totaling more than 170 million records, The Highwaymen have been called “theMt. Rushmore of Country music.” Recorded at the famous arena in Hempstead, LongIsland, in 1990, the concert includes such classic songs as “The Highwayman,” “Big River,”“Me and Bobby McGee,” “Always On My Mind," “Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up toBe Cowboys,” “Ring of Fire” and “Luckenbach Texas.”

Preview of Soul of the Ocean

Nature - Soul of the Ocean

Wednesday, March 6th 8pm

Take a deep breath and experience the complex world of ocean waters. NATURE shows a never-before-seen look at how life underwater co-exists in a marriage of necessity.

Hidden Map

Wednesday, March 6th 9:30pm

Journey to modern-day Turkey with an Armenian American granddaughter of genocide survivors in search of long-buried truths in their lost ancestral homeland. A chance encounter with a Scottish explorer leads to a joint odyssey and the hidden map.

Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

Thursday, March 7th 7pm

Join the acclaimed personal finance expert for essential advice on planning for and thriving in retirement. With empathy, straight talk and humor, Suze provides information about key steps for anyone trying to achieve their "ultimate retirement."

PBS Newshour Special Report - The State of the Union Address

Thursday, March 7th 9pm

PBS Newshour's special live coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address, with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López.

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey

Friday, March 8th 9pm

A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.

Johnny Mathis: Wonderful, Wonderful!

Saturday, March 9th 7pm

Recorded at The Tropicana in Atlantic City on October 27, 2006 in celebration of his 50 years in show business, JOHNNY MATHIS: WONDERFUL, WONDERFUL! features Johnny performing many of his hits including "In the Morning", "Wonderful! Wonderful!", "What I Did For Love", "Chances Are", "Misty", "Maria", Stranger in Paradise", and "A Certain Smile."

Doo Wop Project

Saturday, March 9th 8:30pm

Meet the supergroup of Broadway stars who recreate and re-imagine some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Trace the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies to the biggest hits of today.



Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, March 9th 10pm

Joe Bonamassa made his highly anticipated live debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by a stellar ensemble of 40 orchestra members.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary

Sunday, March 10th 8pm

Celebrate the magic in this powerful and stirring reinvention of the groundbreaking show. Catapulting Riverdance into the 21st century, this new cinematic experience immerses viewers in the extraordinary energy and passion of Irish music and dance.



Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland

Sunday, March 10th 10pm

Join the Grammy-nominated ensemble on a musical journey through stunning land and seascapes around Ireland. Shot in 14 locations on the island, the new special is filled with songs from their latest album, including "The Dawning of the Day."

Call the Midwife - Season 13

Sundays 8pm, March 17th - May 5th

This season continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the sisters.

Official Preview

Nolly on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, March 17th - March 31st

This series reveals the story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. A bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate, and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon.

Dante: Inferno to Paradise

Part 1: Monday, March 18th 8pm

Part 2: Tuesday, March 19th 8pm

A landmark two-part documentary by Ric Burns, chronicles the life and work of the great 14th century Florentine poet, Dante Alighieri, exploring the inner world and legacy of his incomparable literary creation, The Divine Comedy.

POV - Unseen

Monday, March 18th 10pm

As a blind, undocumented immigrant, Pedro faces obstacles to obtain his college degree, become a social worker, and support his family. Uncertainty looms over him even after he graduates. Through experimental cinematography and sound, unseen reimagines the accessibility of cinema, while exploring the intersections of immigration, disability, and mental health.

Mind Over Matter Presents - Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds

Thursday, March 21st 7pm

UNCONDITIONAL: HEALING HIDDEN WOUNDS is a revealing documentary about the home healthcare crises of mental wellness. Mental health issues and questions of emotional wellness challenge some 50 million family caregivers each year, and often they do not know it. Filmed over seven years, the cinema verite film follows three very different families as they discover the impacts, stresses and rewards of caregiving for their loved ones living with disabilities.

Menus-Plaisirs - Les Troisgros

Friday, March 22nd 9pm

The MENUS-PLAISIRS is a film about the Troisgros family and their three restaurants, Troisgros, Le Central and Colline, located in three neighboring locations in central France.

Trailer | Greener Pastures

Independent Lens - Greener Pastures

Monday, March 25th 10pm

There is a mental health crisis happening for many American farmers. Greener Pastures provides an intimate look at American farming through the stories of Midwestern farmers facing increased economic uncertainty and isolation.

American Experience - The Cancer Detectives

Tuesday, March 26th 9pm

In the 1950's, survival rates from cancer of any kind were low. Damaging surgery and unsophisticated radiotherapy were the main treatments, assuming the disease was detected in time for anything to be done. Cervical cancer was often asymptomatic until it was well advanced, and by that time, it was often a death sentence. This dramatic story of the fight against cervical cancer revolves around three main characters: Dr. Papanicolaou, a Greek immigrant whose single-minded pursuit of the development of a diagnostic test saved hundreds of thousands of women; Hashime Murayama, the exquisitely talented artist who became National Geographic's first inhouse illustrator, but because of his Japanese heritage, was fired, interned in a WWII camp, then released to work on the project; and Helen Dickens, a groundbreaking Black female surgeon, who overcame deep distrust between the Black community and medical professionals to save the lives of thousands of women. The work of these three true life savers slashed death rates of this previously unfightable cancer by more than 60 percent.

Nova - AI Revolution

Wednesday, March 27th 9pm

A.I. tools like ChatGPT seem to think, speak, and create like humans. But what are they really doing? From cancer cures to Terminator-style takeovers, leading experts explore what A.I. can - and can't - do today, and what lies ahead.

American Masters - Moynihan

Friday, March 29th 9pm

Daniel Patrick Moynihan was the quintessential American poet-politician. He alone infused public policy with a language, literature, and lyricism that no American public figure in the latter half of the twentieth century could match. The film takes a personal look at a public man who was not only an intellectual but also an aesthete who was deeply committed to making an inimitable impact on the world. With unprecedented access to the Moynihan archives made available by his family, the film will capture and define a character whose life embodied a quintessential American story. The range of Moynihan's interests was extraordinary: architecture, urban planning, public works, transportation safety, international diplomacy, government secrecy and above all, an unyielding commitment to creating systemic change for the American underclass. Directed by Joe Dorman.

Ancient Roads from Christ to Constantine

Sunday, March 31st - 6 episode marathon 12pm-6pm

The compelling six-hour series THE ROAD FROM CHRIST TO CONSTANTINE charts Christianity's evolution from a small movement to the largest religion in the world, with more than two billion followers. Host Jonathan Phillips, an author and distinguished history professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, journeys into the fascinating world of the early Christians to explore the faith's long struggle and triumph against the odds. He recounts some of Christianity's pivotal moments at the actual locations where they unfolded, including Bethlehem (site of Jesus' birth), Judea (where Jesus preached) and Rome (where Emperor Constantine the Great embraced the faith as his own), among others. Phillips' entertaining and enlightening 12,000-mile odyssey through seven countries in Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East brings the rich history of Christianity to life. Along the way, he meets experts who have devoted their lives to the study of this important historical period.

