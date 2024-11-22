29 Shows to Watch This December on WVIA TV

The Season of Giving - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: The Season of Giving

Monday, December 2nd 7pm

Keystone Edition Reports takes a look at the season of giving. Presents aren't the only thing to be given this December. Often it's the gift of time that people most appreciate. Where can you volunteer? What can you do to make someone else's holiday season a little brighter? And is it true that gift-givers...get more satisfaction than receivers?The Season of Giving - on Keystone Edition Reports.

Counting on Culture - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Counting on Culture

Monday, December 9th 7pm

Cultural celebrations like markets and parades can bring thousands of people together, and they're vital drivers of economic development.

Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight - Preview

Keystone Edition Health: Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight

Monday, December 16th 7pm

Microplastics are extremely small pieces of plastic debris in the environment resulting from the disposal and breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste. These microplastics have been implicated in cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, insulin resistance, and cancer.

Supported by the Robert H. Spitz Foundation

Winter Magic - Preview

Keystone Edition Arts: Winter Magic: Celebrating the Art of Ice and Snow

Monday, December 23rd 7pm

Our region’s winter festivals celebrate our coolest season and draw crowds who gather to admire ice and snow sculptures. Other artists use the ice and snow as inspiration and subject for photography, music, and more. Keystone Edition: Arts asks when does playing in the snow become art and digs into the answers.

The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football | Preview

The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football (Encore Presentations)

Thursday, December 5th 7pm

Scranton, Pennsylvania, once a booming industrial powerhouse, faced financial distress, high unemployment, and urban decline in the 1970s and 80s. Residents experienced hopelessness and a loss of community pride. Amidst this, a group of young men represented the city with pride, focused not on fame or fortune, but on winning!

NEPA Focus: Affordable Housing

Thursday, December 12th 7pm

Hosts Chris Barrett of Pocono Television Network and George Roberts of BRC13 talk to leaders in local government, business and community development to unearth the root causes of the housing crisis and what solutions are within reach.

Midsomer Murders: The Blacktrees Prophecy

Part 1, Sunday, December 22nd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, December 29th 7pm

Deep in Blacktrees Forest is a bombproof shelter built by a man named Warren Kaine. His extreme paranoia has drawn other survivalists to the village, and now a doomsday prepper group meets weekly. Guest stars include Sonita Henry (The Chelsea Detective).

All Creatures Great and Small: Tricki & Friends

Sunday, December 1st 7pm

Celebrate the animals we love by revisiting moments from the series where they always come first. Meet Tricki - the biggest scene stealer and smallest cast member - and the many other creatures that illustrate the bond between humans and animals.

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas in the Dales

Sunday, December 1st 8:30pm

Celebrate the heartwarming MASTERPIECE series with clips and behind-the-scenes memories of its Christmas finales. Experience the kindness, empathy and love in the magical village of Darrowby and the stunning Yorkshire Dales during the holiday season.

Shamrock Tenors: Live from Belfast

Monday, December 2nd 8pm

Take a musical journey through the Emerald Isle's most beloved songs with these exciting new artists. Hailing from Ulster in the North of Ireland, they are shaping the future of Celtic Music with perfect five-part harmony and cheeky Irish charm.

Brit Floyd: Pulse 2024 Live

Monday, December 2nd 9:30pm

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2024 with P·U·L·S·E, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd's legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - The Fabric of America

Tuesday, December 3rd 8pm

Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores his work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans.

Behind the Scenes of Leonardo da Vinci with Ken Burns

Tuesday, December 3rd 9:30pm

Explore the making of the groundbreaking documentary about the artist's towering achievements. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon discuss their creative process and reveal the challenges of telling this 500-year-old story for today's viewers.

All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop (My Music Presents)

Thursday, December 5th 8:30pm

The All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop Full-length performances include: Johnny Maestro, The Duprees, Jay Back, Little Anthony & The Imperials,Ronnie Spector, Frankie Valli, Jerry Butler and many more artists from the 50s and 60s.

Whitney Houston - The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)

Friday, December 6th 9pm

In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage in Durban, South Africa, becoming the first majorWestern musician to visit the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following PresidentNelson Mandela’s winning election. This performance was more than a concert: it was acelebration of freedom, hope, and unity. Whitney’s powerhouse voice and emotionaldelivery brought joy and inspiration to a country newly liberated. Now, 30 years after the historic visit, the digitally remastered and newly enhanced audio version of The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban) is available for viewers. The film captures every note, every cheer, every tear, immortalizing a night that transcended music and became a beacon of change and celebration.

Lawrence Welk Holiday Special - Great Moments and Memories

Saturday, December 7th 7pm

Nine stars of the Lawrence Welk Musical Family are reunited to host "The Lawrence Welk Holiday Special: Great Moments and Memories" featuring great moments and memories spanning 30 years of Christmas holiday shows. The cast includes the Lawrence Welk Champagne lady, Norma Zimmer, Myron Floren, Jo Ann Castle, Mary Lou Metzger, Bobby Burgess, Ron Anderson, Sandi Griffiths, Ken Delo, and Gail Farrell. All the traditional and favorite Christmas songs, plus performances by the children of the Welk Musical Family are included in this two and a half hour pledge event.

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, December 7th 9:30pm

The star-studded WILLIE NELSON: 90th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION celebrates Willie Nelson's milestone 90th birthday and the 12-time GRAMMY Award winner's contributions to popular culture and music. This historic concert event features unforgettable collaborations and once-in-a-lifetime performances by Willie Nelson, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson's sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Keith Richards,George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle

Sundays 8pm, December 8th - December 22nd

Sherlock Holmes is the most famous detective in the world. He made his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, rich and famous. But the writer came to hate his fictional character. Through the changing world of Victorian and Edwardian Britain, Lucy Worsley explores why.

Showstoppers! Great Women of TV Variety

Monday, December 9th 9pm

SHOWSTOPPERS! GREAT WOMEN OF TV VARIETY, hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner Debby Boone, is a dazzling musical comedy salute to the history-making women of 1960s and '70s TV Variety. The program features classic performances from Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Diahann Carroll, Cher, Mitzi Gaynor, Toni Tennille, Ella Fitzgerald, Ann-Margret, Vikki Carr, Leslie Uggams, and many more. Collectively these trailblazing icons reinvented a TV genre, both in front of and behind the camera, with razzle-dazzle showmanship and a dynamic creative vision that entertained tens of millions.

Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Friday, December 13th 10pm

Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Concert celebrating their iconic 1983 debut album.

Spirit of the Season

Saturday, December 14th 9pm

Join the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America for the 2024 edition of their NATAS EMMY Award-winning holiday series, The Spirit of the Season! Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with musical selections ranging from jazz to classical and pop... all performed by American Airmen!

Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tuesday, December 17th 8pm

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with Broadway's Michael Maliakel and Downton Abby's Lesley Nicol for JOY - Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a spirited, heartwarming Christmas special. Filmed before a live audience at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, JOY will lift your spirits with stirring renditions of classic and popular Christmas music and a true story about French novelist, poet and dramatist, Victor Hugo at Christmastime.

Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah

Tuesday, December 17th 9:30pm

Handel's 18th century masterpiece "The Messiah" has been reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop with colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel's arias, choruses and orchestration have been infused with Gospel, Jazz and R&B creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this Christmas and Easter favorite. This performance from London's Royal Albert Hall marks the European premiere of "Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah," a piece that has been a seasonal fixture across the United States since it premiered in New York in 1993.

Earthshot Report

Wednesday, December 18th 8pm

The definitive review of the progress we have made in protecting and restoring our planet in 2024. Top and tailed by Prince William and hosted by Hannah Waddingham, this documentary brings a fresh, entertaining take on global good news stories, solutions and trends that show the progress the world is making towards a stable, thriving future. We take a deep dive into previous Earthshot finalist stories, highlighting how they are scaling up their innovative solutions, showcasing the collective impact they are having on the planet. With specially shot sequences and dynamic visual storytelling, this is an inspirational invitation to sit back and enjoy an hour of planetary optimism.

Nova - Lost Tombs of Notre Dame

Wednesday, December 18th 9pm

During restoration work after the devastating 2019 fire at Notre Dame de Paris, two lead sarcophaguses were discovered under the cathedral's stone floor. Who is buried in the anonymous sarcophaguses?And what secrets will these lead caskets reveal? Follow a team of archaeologists and historians as they attempt to solve centuries-old mysteries using the latest scientific investigation techniques. What can DNA and chemical analysis of the remains reveal about the history of Notre Dame and those who devoted their lives to it?

Craft in America - Science

Friday, December 27th 9pm

From the Santa Clara Pueblo in New Mexico to the computer science labs of MIT to NASA, SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences, spanning technology, engineering, biology, math, and the climate emergency.

Craft in America - Collectors

Friday, December 27th 10pm

COLLECTORS reveals the essential role that craft appreciators play in the community. Featuring Chicano art to teapots and wooden spoons, learn what drives collectors and how their support furthers artists at all stages of their careers.

POV - Who I Am Not

Monday, December 30th 10pm

A South African beauty queen faces an identity crisis upon learning she's born genetically male. Her path crosses with an intersex activist as they navigate a common journey marked by society's stigma and inner struggles in a male-female world.

Next at the Kennedy Center - Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Tuesday, December 31st 8pm & 9:30pm

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special. From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.