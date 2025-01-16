24 Shows to Watch This February on WVIA TV

Keystone Edition Reports: Homelessness in NEPA

Monday, February 3rd 7pm

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. was at a record high across the board in 2024, according to the federal housing department. In Northeast Pennsylvania, more shelters are opening to address the immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness while connecting them with resources to help them get a roof over their heads. Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws? Also, we’ll include local resources available.

Creative Entrepreneurship - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit

Monday, February 10th 7pm

The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit. Now, there's help out there so artists may not have to choose. Keystone Edition Business explains how to carve out a path for success in Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit.

Treating Pediatric Cancer - Preview

Keystone Edition Health: Treating Pediatric Cancer

Monday, February 17th 7pm

Pediatric cancer, which affects children and teenagers, is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured. There are three main categories of childhood cancers: leukemias and lymphomas, brain tumors, and solid tumors. With the help of modern treatments designed specifically for young patients, more than 80% of children and teenagers survive for years after being diagnosed with cancer. However, survivors of pediatric cancer have a higher risk of developing second cancers and other medical conditions. Join us to learn more about pediatric cancer on the next Keystone Edition of Health.

Keystone Edition Arts: Backstage Pass

Monday, February 24th 7pm

Sets, lighting, clothing, and shoes contribute to live theatre and other performances, including tv and movies. Keystone Edition: Arts will talk with creative people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions.

VIA Short Takes - New Episode for TV

Thursday, February 13th 7pm

In this episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Polka Joe Manjack: 50 Years of Polka Magic", "Da Vinci Science Center", "From Bach to Monty Python" and "The Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum".

Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill

Part 1, Sunday, February 2nd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, February 9th 7pm

Parish chairwoman Lois Springfield is found dead in a local theatre. The detectives assume it's because of her hostility toward a drag show being organized, but other motives are at play. Guest stars include Stewart Wright (Doc Martin).

Midsomer Murders: Habeas Corpus

Part 1, Sunday, February 16th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, March 2nd 7pm

When wealthy landowner Gregory Lancaster's body goes missing on the night of his death, a sinister web of secrets and lies is exposed in the village of Little Malton. DCI John Barnaby, DS Charlie Nelson and new Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk ) are drawn into a macabre world of body-snatching as they seek to identify the villain. Guest star Helen Baxendale (Friends) and Diana Quick (Brideshead Revisited).

Preview

Funny Woman - Season 2

Sundays 10pm, February 2nd - February 23rd

This season finds Sophie on a high. She is the nation’s favorite TV comedy star; she’s got a group of good friends and her romance with Dennis is full of promise. But trouble is just round the corner: Dennis’s divorce will take three years; Sophie’s new sitcom flops and she uncovers a devastating family secret.

Trailer | The Strike

Independent Lens - The Strike

Monday, February 3rd 10pm

The story of a small group of men incarcerated in California's isolated Pelican Bay prison who endured decades of solitary confinement with little due process, but against all odds inspired the largest prisoner hunger strike in U.S. history.

Dino Birds Preview

Nova - Dino Birds

Wednesday, February 5th 9pm

Why are birds the only dinosaurs still alive today? Rare fossil discoveries are revealing the secrets of bird evolution, telling the story of how some resilient feathered dinos became the vast array of colorful bird species that fill our skies.

Rick Steves Iceland

Thursday, February 6th 7pm

In RICK STEVES ICELAND, travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture. In Reykjavik, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights,browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool. The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Mavatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snaefellsnes Peninsula. Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.

Wes Montgomery: A Celebration Concert

Thursday, February 6th 9pm

Celebrate one of the greatest and most influential jazz guitarists of all time in a new concert special. WES MONTGOMERY: A CELEBRATION CONCERT honors the centennial of the Hoosier-born artist whose guitar sounds defined a generation of jazz music and left a lasting global musical legacy. During his career, Montgomery won two Grammy Awards and was named "Jazz Man of the Year" by Record World in 1967. He played alongside many of the greatest names in music, including Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, Quincy Jones, and fellow Hoosier Freddie Hubbard. His sound is defined by the iconic way he would play his guitar using the direct touch of his thumb on the strings, producing a softer, more melodic tone. Recorded before a live audience in the WTIU studio, the concert features the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Associate Professor Brent Wallarab, and a performance by the celebrated jazz trio of guitarist Dave Stryker, organist Bobby Floyd, and drummer Sean Dobbins. WES MONTGOMERY: A CELEBRATION CONCERT reveals the genius of Montgomery through both his music and interviews with the performers.

Wham Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham

Wham Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham

Thursday, February 6th 10pm

Eddie Durham heard music differently, and he played it differently, too. Carrying rural southwestern blues influences with him from his hometown of San Marcos, Texas, Eddie became a leading architect of the Kansas City swing jazz sound in the 1920s and '30s. As a trombonist, guitarist, writer and arranger, he helped to author the signature sounds of Count Basie, Benny Moten, Jimmie Lunceford and Glenn Miller, while his pioneering work with amplified and electric guitars paved the way for today's rock 'n roll. Through interviews with family, friends and devoted fellow musicians of all ages, WHAM RE-BOP-BOOM-BAM: THE SWING JAZZ OF EDDIE DURHAM follows the musical journey of this often overlooked, but totally unique, musical genius.

Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis' All Rise

Tuesday, February 11th 10pm

Celebrate the story and lasting impact of this iconic institution through inspiring stories of faith and democracy with a stirring performance of Marsalis' All Rise and appearances by Kathryn Hahn, Kwame Alexander, Misty Copeland, and more.

Unknown Destination: A Love Story

Thursday, February 13th 9pm

UNKNOWN DESTINATION: A LOVE STORY is an hour-long documentary that follows a couple, Onne and Tenley, as they navigate a devastating diagnosis that catalyzes their journey across the country which leads them off the beaten path. Even after a lifetime on the ocean, a new voyage can lead a sailor into very uncharted waters. UNKNOWN DESTINATION: A LOVE STORY is the story of the world class photographer Onne van der Wal, who together with his wife Tenley, navigated to their own safe harbor with determination, spirit and love.

Secrets of the Dead - Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief

Part 1 - Wednesday, February 19th 10pm

Part 2 - Wednesday, February 26th 10pm

In the decade leading up to 1945, it's estimated that the Nazis stole one-fifth of all artwork in Europe - the majority from Jewish families and other "undesirables" -- in a culture war that was designed to rewrite European history. But that was just the beginning. Secret networks of curators and dealers -- many of them Nazis like Bruno Lohse (the “Plunderer”) -- made fortunes on the back of Nazi-looted art, perpetuating a decades-long war crime that has never been fully exposed or resolved.

Aging Together in PA Presents - Art + Medicine: Healthy Aging

Thursday, February 20th 7pm

Through an artistic lens, ART + MEDICINE: HEALTHY AGING looks at issues around aging with co-hosts Drs. Jon Hallberg and Tseganesh Seleameab. The hour-long program focuses on the four M's framework: "Mobility," "Mentation" (or more commonly thought of as mood and memory), "Medication" and "what Matters" to older adults. The program offers viewers insight into how art and medicine can help promote healthy aging and improve one's quality of life.

Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

Thursday, February 20th 9pm

"In a word, I was a pioneer, and therefore had to blaze my own trail. " - Marshall "Major" Taylor. He earned nicknames that often equated to the most powerful forces in heaven and earth: The Cyclone. The Whirlwind. The Comet. He earned the respect of civil rights pioneer Booker T. Washington and shook the hand of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought out the great champion to congratulate him. Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor was the world's first Black sports superstar. Reporters simply called him "The Fastest Man in the World. " MAJOR TAYLOR: CHAMPION OF THE RACE retraces the life and legacy of an American civil rights pioneer who set more than 20 world records in speed cycling during the heart of Jim Crow America. By the time he was in his early 20s, Major Taylor had claimed victory in the world cycling championship, the American cycling crown, and had set dozens of world speed cycling records all while having to endure withering racial pressures.

American Masters - The Disappearance of Miss Scott

Friday, February 21st 9pm

This documentary spotlights Hazel Scott, the most famous jazz virtuoso of her time and the first African American to have her own television show. A champion for racial equality before what we now consider to be the civil rights movement, Scott’s bright star dimmed when she was caught up in the Red Scare of the 1950s and refused to back down, testifying in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee to defend herself and her colleagues, and was blacklisted as a result.

Great Performances - Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine 2025

Sunday, February 23rd 7pm

Honor some of 2024's best films for grownups, by grownups, in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Tony and Emmy winner Alan Cumming. Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close receives the Career Achievement Award.

Trailer | Bike Vessel

Independent Lens - Bike Vessel

Monday, February 24th 10pm

After multiple heart surgeries, a 70-year-old man transforms his life to become an avid cyclist. When he and his son embark on a long-distance ride from St. Louis to Chicago, they push each other in their quests to reimagine Black health.

American Experience - Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP

Tuesday, February 25th 9pm

Meet Walter White, the NAACP's longtime leader and one of the most influential but least known figures in civil rights history. Under his leadership, the NAACP paved the way for Black power at the ballot box and scored important legal victories.

Nova - Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Wednesday, February 26th 9pm

On March 26, 2024, a massive container ship plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six highway workers. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

Journeys of Black Mathematicians

Thursday, February 27th 8pm (Part 1) & 9pm (Part 2)

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today's mid-career Black mathematicians. Their mathematical descendants, in turn, are contemporary college students and K-12 children across the U.S. who are learning they belong in mathematics and STEM. Featuring more than 50 individuals, the series starts with the first Black Ph.D., Edward Bouchet (Yale, 1876), and W. W. S. Claytor, extraordinary exemplars from the early and mid-20th century who prepared the way for several of the trailblazers highlighted in the series. The role of HBCUs in producing Black mathematicians is a central theme. Sections on Morgan State, Howard University, Spelman College and Morehouse College connect the featured individuals in threads of mentorship stretching back to the 1940s. At every HBCU covered in the program, students stress the role of outstanding teachers who are responsible for advancing the math and science programs at the schools today. The search for ways to bring future generations into the mathematical fold is also an integral theme of the series.

