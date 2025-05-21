32 Shows to Watch This June on WVIA TV

Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration Preview

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli 30th: The Celebration

Sunday, June 1st 7pm

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor's 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

James Taylor and Carole King - Live at the Troubador Preview

Carole King & James Taylor Live at the Troubadour

Sunday, June 1st 9pm

In November 2007, 36 years after they first performed together at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Carole King and James Taylor reunited to celebrate the venue's 50th anniversary. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR AT THE TROUBADOUR captures this memorable performance and includes such hits as "So Far Away," "Carolina in My Mind," "It's Too Late," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Fire and Rain" and many more.

Aretha! With Shelea and the Pacific Symphony

Sunday, June 1st 10:30pm

Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Shelea. The Grammy nominee performs the Queen of Soul's greatest hits and Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Monday, June 2nd 8pm

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles' classics, the Fab Four will make you think you are back in time rockin' with John, Paul, George and Ringo! With The Fab Four on stage, you'll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Penny Lane," "Here Comes The Sun," "Hey Jude" and many more!

Deconstructing the Beatles

Monday, June 2nd 9:30pm

In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey

Tuesday, June 3rd 8pm

A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.

This Land is Your Land (My Music Presents)

Tuesday, June 3rd 9:30pm

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village. Hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers and Judy Collins, and featuring The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters, Randy Sparks and The Minstrels, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds, the program includes their own personal reflections on the enduring legacy of these masterpieces.

Texas Tenors: Faith & Inspiration

Wednesday, June 4th 8pm

The Texas Tenors perform both classic hymns and contemporary music during this special presentation. From "Amazing Grace" to "You Raise Me Up" and everything in between, audiences will delight in the Tenors' moving performance that is both powerful and uplifting.

Neil Diamond - Hot August Night/NYC

Thursday, June 5th 8pm

Considered by many to be his best work, Hot August Night NYC is a compilation of Neil Diamond's biggest hits, performed across his four sell-out shows at Madison Square Garden during his 2008 tour. As he invigorated his back catalogue with new energy, it shows his skills as a performer and consummate showman. This is Diamond the icon in full glory.

50 Years with Peter, Paul & Mary

Friday, June 6th 9pm

Celebrate the impact of the trio that provided America's soundtrack for generations and combined artistry with activism for five decades.

Great Performances at the Met - Aida

Friday, June 13th 9pm

Enjoy Verdi's epic love story starring soprano Angel Blue in the title role with new staging by Michael Mayer featuring projections and animations that bring ancient Egypt to life. Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts the all-star cast.

American Masters - Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Friday, June 20th 9pm

Take a captivating journey through the life of a trailblazing artist who dared to challenge the norms. At just 15, Janis Ian shook the world with her bold hit "Society's Child," a song about an interracial relationship that not only launched her career but also sparked controversy during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Over the next six decades, Ian jammed with Jimi Hendrix, partied with Janis Joplin, and played duets with Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. But she also had to overcome the stigma of her early success, homophobia, record industry misogyny, and a life-threatening illness, all while creating an indelible body of work that continues to attract audiences worldwide.

