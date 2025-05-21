32 Shows to Watch This June on WVIA TV

This Month's Featured Shows
Scholastic Scrimmage
Regional Championship Match to air Monday, June 2nd 7:30pm
State Championship Match to air Tuesday, June 3rd 7:30pm
The competition continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.
Agnes 50: Life After the Flood (Encore Presentation)
Monday, June 23rd 9pm
On Friday, June 23, 1972, Pennsylvania suffered the wrath of Hurricane Agnes, which at the time was the costliest hurricane to hit the United States and would claim the lives of 128 people in the storm’s path. Now, at the 50th anniversary, WVIA explores what we as a region have learned from the Agnes tragedy. Half a century later, how did this epic event permanently change our communities – economically, physically, and emotionally? What have local communities done over the past decades to address and mitigate potential flooding in the future? Have we done enough?
Health & Wellness
Aging Together in PA: Working to Make a Difference
Thursday, June 26th 7pm
A series of short documentaries in response to the many needs of the aging population of Pennsylvania. Featured in this episode: "Active, Accessible, Age-Friendly Communities", "Caregiver Support", "Romance Scams", "Reframing Aging: Challenging Ageism in PA" and "Cost of Long-Term Care".
Encores: Friday, June 27th 4pm, Sunday, June 29th 11am, Tuesday, July 1st 7:30pm, Wednesday, July 2nd 4:30pm
DW In Good Shape - The Health Show
Sundays 2:30pm & Wednesdays 7:30pm beginning Sunday, June 15th
In Good Shape is the weekly health show on DW, covering all aspects of health care: what's new in medical treatment, alternative medicine,wellness and fitness - as well as nutrition and beauty. In our studio interview we discuss topics in-depth with specialists, and offer you opportunities to pose your own questions. Dr. Carsten Lekutat and Stefanie Suren are alternate hosts of the program and will provide a combination of video-rich features and insightful interviews that grapple with some of the larger issues in medical treatment and healthcare. As an interactive feature of the program we also ask viewers to request a program topic Dr. Carsten Lekutat is a qualified General Practitioner and works as a doctor in Berlin. He is also responsible for training medical students at the Berlin Charite hospital. Stefanie Suren is executive producer and presenter of In Good Shape. 'Keep it simple and straightforward' - that is her goal as a reporter, producer and presenter.
Caregiving
Tuesday, June 24th 9pm
From Executive Producer Bradley Cooper, this is the story of caregivers navigating the ups and downs of their work, revealing the state and the stakes of care in America today. Narrated by Uzo Aduba (The Residence) and directed by Chris Durrance.
Aging Together in PA Presents - Aging Matters: Aging with Pride
Thursday, June 12th 9pm
LGBTQIA elders face unique social, economic, and health challenges. Organizations and individuals across the country are working to address issues such as discrimination and loneliness. AGING MATTERS: AGING WITH PRIDE sheds light on what many in the Stonewall Generation have had to endure and fight for in the hopes of enacting positive change for the community in the ongoing pursuit of equality.
WVIA Conversations for the Common Good - Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce
Thursday, June 26th 9pm
Join WVIA and the Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education for Conversations for the Common Good : Shaping Tomorrow's Health Workforce.
This presentation explores how education programs and partnerships are transforming the future of health care by training the next generation of health care professionals. Featuring local panelists, hear real stories of impact, innovation, and collaboration.
Encores: Friday, June 27th 2pm, Sunday, June 29th 1pm, Thursday, July 10th 7pm, Friday, July 11th 4pm, Sunday, July 13th 12pm
Drama
Midsomer Murders: The Scarecrow Murders
Part 1, Sunday, June 8th 7pm
Part 2, Sunday, June 15th 7pm
A scarecrow festival to raise church funds takes a grisly turn when dead bodies are found staged like the festival's straw creations. Barnaby's investigation uncovers more going on than a simple competition. Guest stars include Emily Bevan (Grantchester).
Midsomer Murders: For Death Prepare
Part 1, Sunday, June 22nd 7pm
Part 2, Sunday, June 29th 7pm
The Midsomer Mummers, an amateur opera company, is in the middle of rehearsals for a charity concert, when a dead body is found in the theatre. The aim of the inquiry will be to find out who is most desperate to be the center of attention. Guest stars include Kevin Whately (Inspector Lewis; Inspector Morse).
Cozy Mysteries of Masterpiece
Sunday, June 8th 8pm
Discover the secrets of the "cozy mystery" in this exploration of the genre. Go behind-the-scenes of Grantchester, Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders, The Marlow Murder Club, and Miss Scarlet to learn what makes these mysteries so enchanting.
All Creatures Great and Small: The Wisdom of the Dales
Sunday, June 8th 9:30pm
Reflect on the simple wisdom that can be gleaned from the people of the Yorkshire Dales as they support each other as a community. Members of the cast and creative team share what life lessons they have learned from this gentle, life-affirming series.
Patience
Sundays 8pm, June 15th - July 20th
Witness Patience's powerful deduction skills as she helps the York Police solve crimes. Patience's autism and extraordinary ability to make connections that others overlook impress Detective Metcalf, who believes she could be an asset to her team.
Grantchester on Masterpiece - Season 10
Sundays 9pm, June 15th - August 3rd
Geordie and Alphy return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Alphy feels like he's found home, until he’s forced to confront secrets he's kept close to his chest.
Music
Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli 30th: The Celebration
Sunday, June 1st 7pm
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor's 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.
Carole King & James Taylor Live at the Troubadour
Sunday, June 1st 9pm
In November 2007, 36 years after they first performed together at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Carole King and James Taylor reunited to celebrate the venue's 50th anniversary. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR AT THE TROUBADOUR captures this memorable performance and includes such hits as "So Far Away," "Carolina in My Mind," "It's Too Late," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Fire and Rain" and many more.
Aretha! With Shelea and the Pacific Symphony
Sunday, June 1st 10:30pm
Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with this fun concert featuring vocal powerhouse Shelea. The Grammy nominee performs the Queen of Soul's greatest hits and Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor conducts the Pacific Symphony.
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Monday, June 2nd 8pm
With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles' classics, the Fab Four will make you think you are back in time rockin' with John, Paul, George and Ringo! With The Fab Four on stage, you'll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Penny Lane," "Here Comes The Sun," "Hey Jude" and many more!
Deconstructing the Beatles
Monday, June 2nd 9:30pm
In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."
Celtic Thunder - Odyssey
Tuesday, June 3rd 8pm
A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.
This Land is Your Land (My Music Presents)
Tuesday, June 3rd 9:30pm
THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village. Hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers and Judy Collins, and featuring The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters, Randy Sparks and The Minstrels, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds, the program includes their own personal reflections on the enduring legacy of these masterpieces.
Texas Tenors: Faith & Inspiration
Wednesday, June 4th 8pm
The Texas Tenors perform both classic hymns and contemporary music during this special presentation. From "Amazing Grace" to "You Raise Me Up" and everything in between, audiences will delight in the Tenors' moving performance that is both powerful and uplifting.
Neil Diamond - Hot August Night/NYC
Thursday, June 5th 8pm
Considered by many to be his best work, Hot August Night NYC is a compilation of Neil Diamond's biggest hits, performed across his four sell-out shows at Madison Square Garden during his 2008 tour. As he invigorated his back catalogue with new energy, it shows his skills as a performer and consummate showman. This is Diamond the icon in full glory.
50 Years with Peter, Paul & Mary
Friday, June 6th 9pm
Celebrate the impact of the trio that provided America's soundtrack for generations and combined artistry with activism for five decades.
Great Performances at the Met - Aida
Friday, June 13th 9pm
Enjoy Verdi's epic love story starring soprano Angel Blue in the title role with new staging by Michael Mayer featuring projections and animations that bring ancient Egypt to life. Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts the all-star cast.
American Masters - Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Friday, June 20th 9pm
Take a captivating journey through the life of a trailblazing artist who dared to challenge the norms. At just 15, Janis Ian shook the world with her bold hit "Society's Child," a song about an interracial relationship that not only launched her career but also sparked controversy during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Over the next six decades, Ian jammed with Jimi Hendrix, partied with Janis Joplin, and played duets with Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. But she also had to overcome the stigma of her early success, homophobia, record industry misogyny, and a life-threatening illness, all while creating an indelible body of work that continues to attract audiences worldwide.
Travel
Rick Steves Experiencing Europe
Wednesday, June 4th 9:30pm
In RICK STEVES EXPERIENCING EUROPE, Rick shares lessons from a lifetime of European travel so that viewers can learn from his experiences and travel with minimal hiccups. From itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path, this entertaining, information-packed program recorded in front of an audience teaches viewers the essential skills for smart travel. Get Rick's tips on packing light, avoiding crowds, outsmarting scams, and eluding pickpockets - all while maximizing the opportunities for cultural and culinary experiences.
Encores: Thursday, June 5th 2:30pm, Saturday, June 7th 12pm
Rick Steves Poland
Thursday, June 12th 7pm
This one-hour "best of Poland" special begins in Krakow, with a stunning square, historic castle, and nearby, communist-era Nowa Huta and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp memorial. Then we head to bustling Warsaw for skyscrapers and Chopin, sample gingerbread in Torun, and ogle red-brick Malbork Castle. We finish in Gdansk with handsome Hanseatic townhouses and stirring Solidarity history.
Food
Cooking with Legends: Lidia Bastianich & Jacques Pepin
Saturday, June 7th 4:30pm
Join longtime friends and chefs Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pepin for mouth-watering recipes and personal family stories. Their combined knowledge doubles the fun when they come together to share the recipes that made their careers.
Arts
Quilting Women of Gee's Bend
Saturday, June 7th 3pm
Learn about the celebrated quilts made by a community of African American women in rural Alabama. Born out of necessity and now recognized as an artform, the quilting practice has been passed down from mothers to daughters for generations.
Science & Nature
Walking with Dinosaurs
Monday, June 16th-Wednesday, June 18th, 8pm-10pm
Walking With Dinosaurs returns. Meet 6 extraordinary dinosaurs emerging from amazing dig sites in an incredible imagining of the most dramatic moments in their prehistoric lives. From legends like Triceratops and T.rex to new dinosaurs, these are character-led stories of love, loss and survival. Blending the latest discoveries from dinosaur digs across the globe with spellbinding natural history storytelling and state of the art CGI, we bring these giants back to life so that they can walk again. Weekly series encore: Wednesdays 8pm, June 25th - July 30th
Human Footprint - Season 2
Wednesdays 9pm, June 25th - July 30th
Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton returns to travel the globe to explore our human footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.
History
American Masters - Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Friday, June 27th 9pm
Hannah Arendt's story, like so many, is the story of America, and the promise of American democracy. Forced to give up her successful academic career in Germany and flee Nazi Europe, Arendt made a home in New York City, after emigrating through Ellis Island in the spring of 1941. She worked as a housekeeper, an editor, a columnist, and an adjunct professor, all while writing her first major work, The Origins of Totalitarianism, published in 1951, the same year she received American citizenship. To mark the occasion as a new beginning, she legally changed her name from Johanna to Hannah. As a Jewish refugee, Arendt saw firsthand what happens when a nation-state collapses, when social order disintegrates, when fake news and big lies dominate politics. She experienced the horrors of prejudice, the melancholy of homelessness, and the terror of isolation in Nazi Europe. But in the United States she found a country not defined by ethnonationalism or totalitarian power. She found the promise of politics, the "freedom to be free," democracy in action, and the spirit of American revolution. Through resilience, courage, hard work,and luck, Hannah Arendt became the most influential and provocative political thinker of the 20th century. Today, her story and voice continue to shine a light on how to act as a private individual and public citizen in dark times. This film reveals the complex, controversial, flawed, and irrefutably courageous woman whose intelligence and fearless truth-telling led her to breathtaking insights into the human condition, and introduces Hannah Arendt's life and work to a diverse and contemporary audience.