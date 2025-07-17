33 Shows to Watch This August on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series - Preview

2025 Challenger Game at the Little League World Series

Saturday, August 23rd 10:30am LIVE!

Since 2011, WVIA has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Teams participating in the 2025 game include Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League (Wilkes-Barre, PA) and Woburn Little League (MA).

Aging Together in PA Presents - Aging in America: Survive or Thrive

Thursday, August 21st 9pm

Aging in America: Survive or Thrive celebrates the promise of increased longevity while addressing crucial and unprecedented public policy challenges. The film explores critical topics such as ageism, health care, economic insecurity, and Alzheimer's disease, using Dr. Robert Butler's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Why Survive? as a guide. Narrated by Martin Sheen.

Drama

Midsomer Murders - The Debt of Lies

Part 1 Sunday, August 17th 7pm

Part 2 Sunday, August 24th 7pm

Gated estate Challis Court is a tight-knit community for retired police officers, but when a new arrival is found dead, the other residents regard the murder as an affront; Barnaby realizes that the killer is likely an ex-police officer. Guest stars include Tom Conti (Oppenheimer, Doc Martin).

Midsomer Murders - A Grain of Truth

Part 1 Sunday, August 31st 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 7th 7pm

A trendy organic bakery in a restored mill is causing resentment amongst several villagers. Causton CID don't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic. Then the first death occurs. Guest stars include Nigel Lindsay (Victoria), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) and Suzanne Parker (Causality).

All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Five

Sunday, August 17th 8pm

Go behind-the-scenes with the cast and creators of this beloved MASTERPIECE series. It's Spring 1941 in Darrowby, and Season 5 finds young baby Jimmy keeping everyone in Skeldale House on their toes. Helen (Rachel Shenton) is getting the hang of motherhood with James (Nicholas Ralph) away at RAF Abingdon. Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried (Samuel West) are enjoying having a little one around, and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) is now a full-fledged member of the Skeldale family. With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but the surprise return of Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.

Sanditon Revisited

Sunday, August 17th 9:30pm

Sanditon Revisited goes behind-the-scenes with the cast and creators of MASTERPIECE’s acclaimed series based on Jane Austen’s last, incomplete novel. Set amid the romantic intrigues of an English seaside resort in the early 1800s, the series was called “a balmy retreat” (Salon), “lush and fun” (The New York Times), and “perfect escapist fare” (Indiewire). True to themes from other Austen novels, the first two seasons raised and dashed various matrimonial prospects for the heroines, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke).

Professor T - Season 4

Sundays 8pm, August 24th - September 28th

This season picks up six months after the shocking events of Season 3, where DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) died. The team must grapple with the loss as a new wave of dangerous crimes sweeps through Cambridge. Professor T, who has a new musical interest, is also more engaged in his lectures. His mother, Adelaide, and his therapist, Helena, also experience personal developments, including romance.

Season 2 Preview

The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece - Season 2

Sundays 9pm, August 24th - September 28th

While life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after a chain of murders rattled the tightly knit community, it’s not long before retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog-walker Suzie Harris, and Vicar’s wife Becks Starling are called back into action to solve a series of new crimes that befall the local residents.

Season 6 Preview

Unforgotten on Masterpiece - Season 6

Sundays 10pm, August 24th - September 28th

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprise their roles as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as their dynamic on-screen partnership returns to investigate emotionally charged cold cases from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.

History

Atomic People

Monday, August 4th 10pm

Through personal accounts with archival footage, witness the human fallout of the first and last atomic bombs used in warfare from the only remaining survivors on Earth of a nuclear attack.

Victory in the Pacific - Preview

American Experience - Victory in the Pacific

Tuesday, August 5th 9pm

"Take no prisoners. Fight to the bitter end." Those were everyday words to combat troops on both sides at the end of World War II in the Pacific. And they led to an unprecedented orgy of slaughter. In this provocative, thorough examination of the final months of the war,this film looks at the escalation of bloodletting from the vantage point of both the Japanese and the Americans. As the film will show, most of the Emperor's inner circle was determined to continue the war even after losses in the Philippines in February 1945 cut off Japan's supply lines. And though he was warned that the country, brought to its knees by the conflict, might erupt in a Communist revolution, Emperor Hirohito believed that one last decisive battle could reverse Japan's fortunes. The Americans, for their part, were startled by the intensity and determination of the Japanese defenders in the South Pacific. From the U.S. capture of the Mariana Islands, through the firebombing of Tokyo and the dropping of the atomic bomb, this program chronicles the dreadful and unprecedented loss of life and the decisions made by leaders on both sides that finally ended the war.

Pictures from a Hiroshima Schoolyard

Thursday, August 7th 9pm

In 1995, a box was uncovered at the home of a parishioner of All Souls Unitarian Church in Washington, D.C. Inside were nearly 50 colorful drawings created by children of the Honkawa Elementary School in Hiroshima, Japan, nearly 50 years earlier. The drawings were sent as a gift of thanks from the war-scarred Japanese children in response to a substantial donation of art and school supplies by the children of the church. Surprisingly, none of the pictures reflected the horror these children had endured less than two years earlier. Instead, the brightly colored drawings depicted scenes from their community, including self-portraits, cityscapes, festival flags and kites flying against a bright blue sky, children on a playground, cherry blossoms in bloom, city traffic on a bridge, and a girl in a beautiful kimono. There were no pictures of sadness, trauma, or fear. In 1997, the pictures were moved to a vault in the church, where members would pull them out exclusively for atomic bomb survivors. Then in 2010, members of All Souls embarked on a special journey to return the newly restored images to Japan and reunite them with the artists who created them. PICTURES FROM A HIROSHIMA SCHOOLYARD explores the fascinating stories behind these hopeful drawings and the evolution of a friendship across distance and time. The film weaves an inspiring tale of reconciliation, hope and friendship, with the drawings serving as the central characters in the narrative.

Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Tuesday, August 12th 8pm

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

American Revolution: An Inside Look

Tuesday, August 12th 9:30pm

Learn more about THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, examines how America's founding turned the world upside down.

Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights

Thursday, August 28th 9pm

THE NIAGARA MOVEMENT: THE EARLY BATTLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS is a one-hour documentary focused on the formation and impact of the first civil rights movement of the 20th century. The program traces the social and economic conditions of African Americans at the turn of the 20th century, examines the different strategies for racial advancement led by Black leaders of the time, explores the creation of the Niagara Movement, and places the movement's legacy into a contemporary context.

Arts

Neil Diamond: Hot August Night/NYC

Saturday, August 9th 7pm

Considered by many to be his best work, Hot August Night NYC is a compilation of Neil Diamond's biggest hits, performed across his four sell-out shows at Madison Square Garden during his 2008 tour. As he invigorated his back catalogue with new energy, it shows his skills as a performer and consummate showman. This is Diamond the icon in full glory.

Deconstructing the Beatles

Saturday, August 9th 8:30pm

In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."

Concert for George

Saturday, August 9th 10pm

On November 29, 2002, one year after the passing of music legend George Harrison, a performance tribute was organized in his honor. Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more. Songs include "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," "For You Blue," "All Things Must Pass," "Handle With Care," and "My Sweet Lord."

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli 30th: The Celebration

Sunday, August 10th 7pm

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor's 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary

Sunday, August 10th 9pm

Celebrate the impact of the trio that provided America's soundtrack for generations and combined artistry with activism for five decades.

Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live

Monday, August 11th 8pm

Celebrate 30 years of musical holiday magic and 40 years of groundbreaking "Fresh Aire" compositions with this milestone special from the American group known for blending classical music and rock. Includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey

Monday, August 11th 9:30pm

A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.

Papa Ray's Vintage Vinyl Roadshow

Tuesdays 7:30pm, August 12th - September 16th

Tom 'Papa' Ray - DJ, musician, and owner of Vintage Vinyl (Voted One of the 10 Best Record Stores in the U.S. by USA Today) visits record stores around the U.S. and the world interviewing other indie store owners, musicians (and indie record store enthusiasts) of all genres, and customers/music lovers around the world. Each store has a crucial role in their city's music scene. We show it with unique stories and archival footage of bands such as Nirvana, Norah Jones, Insane Clown Posse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco, Jack Black & Tenacious D, etc. What was your first LP?

Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Thursday, August 14th 9:30pm

Joe Bonamassa made his highly anticipated live debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by a stellar ensemble of 40 orchestra members.

Carole King & James Taylor Live at the Troubadour

Saturday, August 16th 7pm

In November 2007, 36 years after they first performed together at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Carole King and James Taylor reunited to celebrate the venue's 50th anniversary. CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR AT THE TROUBADOUR captures this memorable performance and includes such hits as "So Far Away," "Carolina in My Mind," "It's Too Late," "Something in the Way She Moves," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "Fire and Rain" and many more.

Roy Orbison Forever

Saturday, August 16th 8:30pm

ROY ORBISON FOREVER is a celebration of the effortlessly cool, five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and close relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some of them never before seen in America. From the sell-out international tour with The Beatles through his collaboration with George Harrison and The Traveling Wilburys, Orbison's captivating legacy endures. Among the songs performed are "Oh, Pretty Woman," "It's Over," "Only The Lonely," "Cryin'," "Dream Baby," and "Blue Bayou." Featured interviews include Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Bono, Gerry Marsden, Jeff Lynne, and Olivia Harrison as well as Barbara Orbison.

Food

America's Home Cooking: Cooking Around the World in 80 Recipes

Saturday, August 9th 4pm

In AMERICA'S HOME COOKING: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 RECIPES, Chris Fennimore welcomes you into the kitchen for a celebration of international cuisine. Expand your culinary repertoire with recipes that will surprise and delight your friends and family. Chris is joined in the kitchen by special guests who take us on a journey around the globe through delicious food and charming stories. Stamp your gastronomic passport as you learn to make the Italian-American staple chicken parmigiana, Asian dumplings, Turkish red lentil soup, hummus and baba ganoosh from the Middle East, the Greek food festival favorite spanakopita, and an Eastern European holiday favorite Bobalki.

News & Public Affairs

Tractor Wars

Saturday, August 16th 1:30pm

TRACTOR WARS traces the evolution of mechanical farming and chronicles the fight between three companies to build the first all-purpose tractor. For thousands of years, farming was driven by the muscle of either animals or humans. With the invention of the steam engine, industrialists brought steam power to farms. Then, inventions such as the reaper and steel plow catalyzed a rush to mechanize farming. By the 1920s, John Deere, Ford and International Harvester had emerged as leaders in the battle to develop a reliable tractor that would become part of everyday agriculture. By 1929, these three were among the few dozen companies that remained, but the tractor form people recognize today had finally emerged and began rapidly replacing muscle as the primary source of power on the farm.

A Good Life

Thursday, July 24th 9pm

Life is full of joys and struggles. But the experiences of individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) are not fully understood or appreciated by everyone. A GOOD LIFE is an hour-long documentary that takes an intimate look into the lives of six adults living with I/DD and their families. The film shares the challenges and opportunities they face as well as insights from leading national experts and historians in the field. The film's producers embedded themselves with these adults and their families, filming moments from their everyday lives and providing the opportunity to share their stories from a first-person perspective. Viewers see each family dealing with aging in a unique way that is specific to the time period and constructs into which they were born. The film also offers professional perspective and historical context from experts, including Dan Meyers, Al Sigl Community president emeritus; Jeiri Flores, an advocacy specialist with the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities; professor Tamar Heller of the Institute on Disability and Human Development; Dr. Allison Carey, disability activism sociologist, professor, and author; Nicole VanGorder of Upstate Special Needs Planning; professor Jorge Matos of City University of New York Center for the Humanities; and Dr. Stephen Sulkes of Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

Islam's Greatest Stories of Love

Friday, August 22nd 9pm

Devastated by her father's sudden death, a young woman seeks solace in five timeless stories of love and loss from the Islamic tradition. Woven through them is Ariella's own powerful journey to rediscover faith, hope, and the courage to love again.

American Experience - Clearing the Air: The War on Smog

Tuesday, August 26th 9pm

This documentary tells the story of the epic struggle against airborne toxins that led to a national reckoning about air quality and the creation of the Clean Air Act.

Science & Nature

Extended Trailer

Walking with Dinosaurs: A Viewer's Guide

Wednesday, August 13th 8pm

Go behind-the-scenes of the six-part series that takes viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the incredible life stories of these long-lost giants. Learn the dramatic story of the dinosaurs whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters and, through cutting-edge science, discover how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died more accurately than ever before.

Preview of Attenborough’s Life Journey

Nature - Attenborough's Life Journey

Wednesday, August 13th 9:30pm

As Sir David Attenborough enters his 98th year, this unique and charming film documents the highlights of his incredible life. Follow Attenborough's journey from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a host on Zoo Quest, to his programs using pioneering technology of the day such as 3D and 4K. This intimate portrait depicts Attenborough's years on the road, from the islands of the Galapagos to the mountains of Canada to the jungles of Borneo. Combining exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, candid interviews with Sir David on location, and stunning excerpts from his ground-breaking documentaries, this episode captures an Attenborough you have never seen before.