Wimbledon has many traditions and sometimes those traditions compete with each other

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

Wimbledon is a place of many traditions, but sometimes those traditions - well, they compete with each other.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN BLOM: Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as a player's...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Laughter).

BLOM: ...About to serve.

MARTIN: That's Australian umpire John Blom making the announcement during a match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva after a fan disturbed the quiet with the bubbly. One announcer called it the most Wimbledon warning ever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

