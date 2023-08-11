WVIA Receives 11 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award® Nominations for Local, Original Programming - A Station Record

PITTSTON, Pa. – August 11, 2023- WVIA has been nominated by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards in multiple Program Feature/Segment categories.

This year, WVIA has been nominated for a station record total of 11 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards, the highest number in WVIA’s 57-year history.

The award categories include: Politics/Government- NEWS (Single Report), Diversity/Equity/Inclusion- Short Form Content (Single Report), Education/Schools- Short Form Content (Single Report), Health/Environment/Science- Short Form Content (Single Report), Societal Concerns- Short Form Content (Single Report), Documentary (Single Program), Magazine Long Form (Single Program), Societal Concerns- Long Form Content (Single Story or Program), Promotion-News/Program/PSA (Single Spot), and Video Essay.

Standout nominations include programs such as WVIA Runs All of Us, It’s More Than Hair, Mind Over Matter, and Agnes 50: Life After the Flood, WVIA's 2022 documentary project that chronicles the historic hurricane and the economical, physical, and emotional aftermath on the region.

WVIA last won a Mid Atlantic Emmy Award in 2021 for the production of the VIA Short Takes television episode #103.

WVIA Chief Content Office and Executive Producer Ben Payavis II said, "WVIA is honored to be recognized by the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and is proud to tell the stories of the people and places of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania."

“I am extremely proud of our talented team," said Carla McCabe, President and CEO at WVIA. "11 total nominations from Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards is great recognition of the diversity of stories on all of our platforms. It is a privilege to tell the stories that represent our region."

The content nominated for 2023 features a variety of subjects and covers a range of audiences, both demographically and geographically.

The full list of this year’s nominees and information about tickets can be found at: https://natasmid-atlantic.org/2023-emmy-nominees/ .

The 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards will be presented on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 14. Discounted tickets are available through September 8.

Details on WVIA’s 11 nominations are outlined below.

222- POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“WVIA News: The Final Push: Candidates Go Door-to-Door to Connect with Voters”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Director/Producer/Video Journalist/Cinematographer/Editor

302- DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION- SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

“VIA Short Takes: It’s More Than Hair”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

Aimee Dilger, Producer

303- EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

“Keystone Edition Reports: Using Language to Connect with Students”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Field Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

“Keystone Edition Reports: Preparing Youth for Their Futures at the STARS Program”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Field Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

304- HEALTH/ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

“Mind Over Matter: Monica’s Story – Living with Psychosis”-WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Field Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

308- SOCIETAL CONCERNS – SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

Keystone Edition Reports: Central PA Food Bank and Second Harvest Military Share Program”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor

403- DOCUMENTARY (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“Agnes 50: Life After the Flood “- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Alexander Monelli, Director

411- MAGAZINE LONG FORM (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“VIA Short Takes #303”- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Kris Hendrickson, Director

John Alaimo, Producer/Director

Alexander Monelli, Director

414- SOCIETAL CONCERNS – LONG FORM CONTENT (SINGLE STORY OR PROGRAM)

“Mind Over Matter: Veterans Wounded Within”- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

James Donnelly, Producer

Kris Hendrickson, Producer/Director/Editor

Kelly Dessoye, Producer/Director/Editor

602- PROMOTION – NEWS/PROGRAM/PSA – SINGLE SPOT

WVIA Runs All of US”- WVIA

Kara Washington, Editor

707- VIDEO ESSAY

“It’s More Than Hair”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Director/Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.