Union votes to authorize strike notice amid contract negotiations with Commonwealth Health

Workers at Regional Hospital in Scranton are asking for higher wages.

The SEIU Healthcare Union voted Tuesday to authorize a strike notice if contract negotiations don’t go their way. The current contract expired on Saturday.

Union members say negotiations will continue over the next few weeks. At a press conference Wednesday, workers said the low pay makes it difficult to recruit and retain staff, and to provide quality care.

WVIA News was at the announcement this afternoon. Stay tuned to WVIA Radio or visit our website for continuing coverage later this week.

