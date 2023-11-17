100 WVIA Way
Regional Hospital workers reach contract agreement

Published November 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST

Employees at Regional Hospital of Scranton will not strike after announcing a new contract agreement with Community Health Systems, the parent company that owns Commonwealth Health. SEIU Healthcare Union members will receive a 5% raise for the next three years and a $15 minimum wage. The union voted 93% in favor of the new contract. The SEIU Healthcare Union led negotiation efforts over the last several weeks. The agreement was made just before union members voted on whether or not to strike on Thursday.