100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The little-known history of Annie Fisher and her famous beaten biscuits

Published February 26, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

Annie Fisher is a little-known Black caterer whose story was almost lost to history. Despite the barriers brought by the Jim Crow era, Fisher built a million-dollar empire with her famous beaten biscuits, which grew in popularity far beyond her hometown of Columbia, Missouri.

KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin shares her story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.