Lift Off: What we know about NASA's Europa mission

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT

most promising environments is underway.

Jupiter’s moon Europa, launched on Monday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Europa Clipper will serve as the organization’s first spacecraft dedicated to studying an ice-covered ocean world in our solar system.

moon could be habitable for life as we know it. The spacecraft will carry nine instruments and a gravity experiment intended to investigate the ocean beneath Europa’s thick ice shell.

The moon’s ocean is estimated to contain twice as much liquid water as Earth’s oceans.

David W. Brown is the author “The Mission.” His book chronicles the quest to study this remarkable celestial body.

Rupert Allman