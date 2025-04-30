Meuser, Bresnahan stress local loyalty over party politics at Hazleton chamber event

At a time of national uncertainty and global volatility, Hazleton, Pennsylvania is quietly emerging as a model for economic resilience, workforce readiness, and community-focused development, two of the region's congressional representatives recently told members of the business community.

Reps. Dan Meuser and Rob Bresnahan, both Republicans from Luzerne County, spoke at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, held at Sand Springs Country Club earlier this month.

“Our loyalty begins and ends with Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Bresnahan. “We don’t care if an idea is Democrat or Republican — if it works for our region, we support it.”

Both lawmakers used the opportunity to praise Hazleton’s “strategic location,” “skilled labor force,” and “job-ready talent pool” as vital assets to the Commonwealth and the country.

They also didn’t shy away from addressing the broader challenges facing the Republican agenda, from inflation and national debt to trade policy and workforce shortages.

“Hazleton is doing it right”

“Programs like Keystone and Job Corps are preparing young people for real careers — careers that are never going to be replaced by artificial intelligence,” said Bresnahan, drawing from his experience as a small business owner in the construction and electrical industries. “We need job-ready people on day one, and Hazleton is doing it right.”

Bresnahan, who serves as Vice Chair of the House Highway and Transit Subcommittee and on the Agriculture and Small Business Committees, focused on how Hazleton can thrive amid national uncertainty, particularly through smart investment in infrastructure, supply chain security, and technical education.

“Everything ties back to the small business community,” he said. “We need to preserve the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, stabilize material costs, and expand access to capital—especially through reforms to the Small Business Administration.”

“Focus on results, not rhetoric”

Meuser, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Problem Solvers Caucus, echoed similar themes while urging fiscal discipline and regulatory relief.

“We need to focus on results, not rhetoric,” Meuser said. “With $36 trillion in debt and rising interest payments, we’re now spending more on servicing debt than we are on national defense. That is unacceptable.”

Meuser praised Hazleton for taking action where Washington too often stalls.

“We’ve seen school choice, vocational training, and entrepreneurial support deliver real outcomes in communities like this. The results speak for themselves.”

He also emphasized the importance of strong borders, fair trade, and legal workforce immigration reform.

“This is about national security, economic strength, and giving families the opportunity to build a better future.”

The Hazleton advantage

Located within a one-day drive of 60 million people, Hazleton is uniquely positioned as a logistics and infrastructure hub.

Bresnahan pointed out that the region is home to five interstate highways and has seen a dramatic rise in distribution, manufacturing, and energy development.

He also raised the alarm on outdated infrastructure systems—especially Hazleton’s electrical grid and water supply — as federal issues needing immediate attention.

“You need to be able to generate, transmit, and distribute power. These are not luxuries. They’re essentials. The federal government has a critical responsibility to invest in communities like ours,” Bresnahan said.