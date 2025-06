New home sales fell by 13.7% in May, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s the latest wrinkle for a frozen housing market marked by buyers who are hesitant and sellers who can’t offload their homes.

Christine Ji, an investing reporter at Business Insider, joins us to discuss the state of the U.S. housing market.

