18 Shows to Watch This September on WVIA TV

Aging Together in PA: Bridges to Care

Monday, September 8th 7pm

The second compilation program to feature short documentaries in response to the many needs of the aging population of Pennsylvania. In this episode: "Navigating Scams", "Adaptive Technology", "Direct Care", "Alzheimers, Dementia, Related Diseases" and "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren".

Drama

Midsomer Murders - A Grain of Truth

Part 1 Sunday, August 31st 7pm

Part 2 Sunday, September 7th 7pm

A trendy organic bakery in a restored mill is causing resentment amongst several villagers. Causton CID don't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic. Then the first death occurs. Guest stars include Nigel Lindsay (Victoria), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) and Suzanne Parker (Causality).

Midsomer Murders - Dressed to Kill

Part 1 Sunday, September 14th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 21st 7pm

Parish chairwoman Lois Springfield is found dead in a local theatre. The detectives assume it's because of her hostility toward a drag show being organized, but other motives are at play. Guest stars include Stewart Wright (Doc Martin).

History

Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect

Tuesday, September 9th 10pm

Explore the life and legacy of the nation's first African American Supreme Court justice. The film follows Justice Marshall, known as "Mr. Civil Rights," from his legal career with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation's highest court.

American Experience - Hard Hat Riot

Tuesday, September 30th 9pm

Revisit New York in 1970, when student protestors against the Vietnam War violently clashed with construction workers, ushering in a new political and cultural divide that would redefine the American political landscape.

Arts

Art of Music - Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes

Thursday, September 25th 9pm

The Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflects on a 60-year career, talking with Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art about his start with the Herd and Humble Pie, the success of Frampton Comes Alive! and more. Frampton performs "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Lines on My Face" and "Do You Feel Like We Do" from the eight- times platinum album.

38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday, September 26th 9pm

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

VOCES: Omara Cuba's Legendary Diva

Friday, September 26th 10pm

This portrait of the beloved Cuban singer Omara Portuondo explores her extraordinary life, from the stages of Havana's famed nightclubs to her worldwide fame as part of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club. Following her as she performs for passionate fans from Cuba to New York to Tokyo, the film is a heartfelt celebration of an indomitable woman who has been a driving force in Afro-Cuban music for over half a century and, now in her nineties, shows no signs of slowing down

News & Public Affairs

POV - Driver

Monday, September 1st 10pm

After losing it all, Desiree Wood takes a second lease on life as a long-haul trucker. In a rapidly changing labor landscape, she and her sisterhood of truckers rally against the crushing forces of an industry that is indifferent to their survival.

The Last Independent Automaker

Thursdays 9 & 9:30pm, September 4th - 18th

Take a wild ride through history as nostalgia and great cars combine in this uniquely American story of grit, innovation, and hard work. THE LAST INDEPENDENT AUTOMAKER is a documentary series featuring six half-hour episodes that detail the unlikely rise and tragic fall of American Motors Corporation (AMC). Through more than 40 exclusive interviews with CEOs, engineers, designers, salespeople, journalists, factory workers, and labor union members, THE LAST INDEPENDENT AUTOMAKER is a deep, unvarnished look at the inner workings of a car company.

POV - The Age of Water

Monday, September 8th 10pm

When three children die of leukemia in a rural Mexican town, two mothers and a scientist discover radioactivity in the water, sparking backlash and denial. Their fight for justice reveals the personal cost of exposing hidden environmental threats.

POV - Black Snow

Monday, September 15th 10pm

In a remote Siberian coal town, local journalist Natalia Zubkova investigates an abandoned mine fire releasing toxic gas. When her reporting goes viral, government officials launch a cover-up campaign,putting her in their crosshairs.

POV - The Bitter Pill

Monday, September 22nd 10pm

Attorney Paul Farrell Jr. takes on pharmaceutical giants to fight the opioid epidemic in his West Virginia hometown. His local battle grows into the largest civil litigation in U.S. history, raising the stakes as he fights for justice nationwide.

POV - Porcelain War

Monday, September 29th 10pm

As war ravages Ukraine, three artists choose to stay, armed with art, cameras, and for the first time, guns. A stunning tribute to the resilience, hope, and passion of ordinary people living through extraordinary times.

Science & Nature

Season 2 Preview

Big Cats 24/7 - Season 2

Wednesdays 8pm, September 10th - October 1st

The second season returns to follow the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, a place described as one of Africa’s last wildernesses. With extraordinary, unparalleled access in a rarely visited area and the opportunity to film from the ground, the air and through the night, the Big Cat 24/7 team work together to follow the cats’ lives around the clock.

Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Wednesdays 10pm, September 10th - October 1st

This four-hour series, presented by the environmental journalist Gulnaz Khan, travels the world to look at indigenous, faith-based solutions to climate change.

Human: Origins Preview

Nova - Human: Origins

Wednesday, September 17th 9pm

Where did humans come from, and what makes us unique? Discover the remarkable origins of Homo sapiens, and the crucial moments of innovation, communication, and ritual that set us on our path.

Human: Journeys Preview

Nova - Human: Journeys

Wednesday, September 24th 9pm

Follow Homo Sapiens as they venture across the world, farther than any other human species. See how they invented new tools to thrive in challenging environments - and meet the mysterious hobbit-like humans they may have encountered along the way.