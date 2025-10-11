100 WVIA Way
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire deal

By Carrie Kahn,
Scott Simon
Published October 11, 2025 at 7:46 AM EDT

Hamas is preparing to release the last remaining hostages after Israel forces withdrew from parts of Gaza under President Trump's truce plan.

